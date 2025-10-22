Executive Job Search Pioneer Unveils New Identity as JobSearchCoaching.net Accelerating Global Job Search

Serious Jobs For Serious People

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Expansion, Inc. (GEI), a leader in executive job search, global job search coaching and success-fee job search coaching today announced its official rebranding to JobSearchCoaching.net. The brand transformation marks a pivotal evolution in the company’s mission: to empower executive-level job seekers with comprehensive, hands-on, start-to-finish job search support that accelerates new careers. Time and again, the company finds Serious Jobs for Serious People in diverse industries, simultaneously reducing job search timelines by half and achieving better compensation for clients globally.Demand For Job Search Assistance IncreasesDuring the past three years, GEI has revolutionized global job search, helping more than 550 executives worldwide secure new roles, generating over $53 million in total compensation for its successful job search clients; completed more than 100,000 job applications, and secured over 5,000 interviews for transitioning executives quickly, usually within 30 to 120 days. JobSearchCoaching.net dramatically increases candidate job applications by completing up to 100 relevant applications per week, per client.“We quickly find great jobs for the vast majority of our clients,” says Ken Zwerdling, Founder and CEO, JobSearchCoaching.net. “We deliver the vital ROI needs by our job-seeker clients with constant innovation and unrivaled customer service.”Zwerdling adds, “We truly make it easy for the job seeker by taking over the day-to-day management of job search. Frankly, we provide the most targeted, personalized, and results-driven global job search coaching for senior-level professionals worldwide in the market today.”With laser focus on highly personalized job search, global job search coaching, and success-fee-based job search coaching for executives, the JobSearchCoaching.net brand underscores the company’s shift away from GEI’s original broad service portfolio of international staffing and recruiting, global payroll, employer of record services, international human resources consulting, and foreign translation services.Providing a Much Deeper Level of Assistance“There are many firms that provide resume writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, and career coaching, explains Zwerdling. “We go much deeper for our clients, finding both published and unpublished roles to maximize career opportunities. Plus, our coaching includes expert preparation for each job interview, plus helping negotiate better salaries and winning job offer letters. We simply provide best-in-class job search support from start to finish.”A trusted advisor to executive job seekers in multiple industries, Zwerdling brings 40 years of global leadership experience in Fortune 500 companies and four startups to energize his nimble and passionate team working directly for job seekers. His company uses a success-fee approach that is win-win-win, for clients, for employers, and for JobSearchCoaching.net. Plus, if a client does not land a job with help from JobSearchCoaching.net, there are no fees after its highly personalized job search launches.Reason for the RebrandingExecutive job searches are becoming increasingly complex, often taking four to six months, or longer. JobSearchCoaching.net provides a proven, hands-on process that dramatically shortens the search (usually by half), to deliver Serious Jobs for Serious People.“This rebrand is about clarity and commitment,” underscores Zwerdling. “We’re not recruiters. We’re not just resume writers. We are job seeker partners, coaches, and advocates, managing every detail to optimize job searches. Our proven approach, unparalleled experience and dedication truly set us apart when it comes to helping score outstanding next careers for top executives.”Impact on CustomersCurrent and future clients will benefit from the company’s proven approach, and continued commitment to delivering high-touch and highly personalized support.History of Success1. Helped more than 550 job seekers find new careers.2. Exceeded $53 million in total compensation for executives in more than 50 industries and countries.3. Scored some 5,000 client interviews4. Completed more than 100,000 job applications across dozens of platforms.5. Reviewed and optimized more than 500,000 resumes and profiles.6. Effectively served job seekers in highly competitive industries (e.g., accounting, aerospace, artificial intelligence, aviation, banking, consumer products, construction, cyber security, defense, education, energy, engineering, government agencies, finance, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, law, logistics, machine learning, manufacturing, medical devices, mergers and acquisitions, nonprofits, non-government organizations, pharmaceuticals, private equity, professional services, software as a service, and transportation).7. Proven LinkedIn career networker leverages some 15,000 relevant connections for clients, including over 3,000 human resources executives and top recruiters.Call to ActionExecutives seeking to accelerate their job search and land their next high-impact role are invited to schedule a Free, 1-hour, No-Obligation Consultation Call https://jobsearchcoaching.net/need-help-finding-a-new-job to so we can learn more about the job seekers’ background, experience, and the types of positions they are seeking.About JobSearchCoaching.netJob Search Coaching.net (formerly Global Expansion, Inc.) is a success-fee-based global job search coaching firm specializing in helping executive-level professionals find their next role, worldwide. With over 50 years of combined experience, the team works exclusively for the job seeker, providing hands-on, personalized support from start to finish.Learn more at www.jobSearchCoaching.net Media Contact:Ken Zwerdling - Founder & CEO, JobSearchCoaching.netEmail: kzwerdling@jobsearchcoaching.netWebsite: JobSearchCoaching.net

