Sussex County Leaders Forge Path for Coordinated Unhoused Solutions at Roundtable

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than two dozen leaders from non-profit organizations, faith-based groups, local government agencies, law enforcement, medical professionals, school districts, and other community stakeholders convened for the inaugural Sussex County Unhoused Solutions Roundtable at the Sparta United Methodist Church. The high-level discussion is the result of the Sussex County Community Coalition’s efforts, a group of dedicated community advocates, formed in May 2025.The catalyst of the Coalition’s formation arose from Dr. Benjamin Bergman, Medical Director of NonInvasive Cardiology at Newton Medical Center and founder of Product|Blue and patient-centered healthcare platform VocalMD . Witnessing the devastating impact that housing insecurity can have on patients firsthand throughout his career, Dr. Bergman has sought to address these critical medical gaps, and other associated factors, related to the lack of coordinated care for unhoused patients. He has specifically aimed to bridge the care chasm for vulnerable populations, including those experiencing housing insecurity, by utilizing technology to expand access to compassionate, preventative, and specialized physician and team-based care.Saturday’s discussion focused on moving beyond generalized awareness to establish a truly coordinated, person-centered system for addressing housing insecurity in the county. The two-hour, moderator-led discussion successfully began the critical process of identifying the specific, intersecting factors that influence housing stability in Sussex County, and how various organizations currently address them. Participants shared key data and insights into the nuanced challenges facing unhoused and housing vulnerable residents, including mental health supports, substance use disorder, employment barriers, transportation access, and the acute shortage of affordable housing units.Key Outcomes of the Roundtable:• Identified Service Gaps: The discussion highlighted significant gaps in services, particularly in ongoing health care, transportation, and accessible, low-barrier temporary shelter options within the county.• Reduced Redundancy: By mapping out current organizational efforts, participants identified areas where services could be streamlined or organizations could collaborate more closely to ensure resources are maximized.• Commitment to Coordination: Attendees committed to establishing communication channels to build a shared, county-wide approach to address the issue of individuals falling through the cracks.The pivotal shift from individual efforts to a unified, community-wide strategy is gaining momentum. The members of the Sussex County Community Coalition are now equipped with a clearer understanding of where our collective strengths lie and, more importantly, where we need to urgently focus our resources.The working group established at the Roundtable is continuing the conversation to begin developing a formalized, action-oriented plan based on the factors and gaps identified. This plan will serve as the blueprint for building a more effective and compassionate safety net for every person experiencing or at risk of housing insecurity in Sussex County.###Contact:Sussex County Community Coalition sussexcommunitycoalition@gmail.com

