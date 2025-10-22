Eugenia Dunaeva joins TravelAI as Member of Advisory Board

Eugenia Dunaeva

TravelAI, a global leader in applied AI for the travel industry, appoints former Expedia Group and Meta executive Eugenia Dunaeva, as Board Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAI, a global leader in applied AI for the travel industry and part of the UpNext Group of Companies, announced today the appointment of Spain-based Eugenia Dunaeva as Board Advisor.

Dunaeva brings over 15 years of global experience driving commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and digital transformation for leading technology and travel brands. She previously held senior leadership roles at Expedia Group and Meta, where she built high-performing teams, forged global alliances, and scaled multi-million-dollar revenue ecosystems across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

At Expedia, she led large-scale business development and distribution initiatives across EMEA, forming strategic partnerships with major online platforms, airlines, and travel management companies.

At Meta, she oversaw ecosystem partnerships across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, leading collaborations with global organizations such as Microsoft, Wix, Adobe, Uber, and Meta’s commercial partners network.

Her track record includes driving global initiatives that connected travel, fintech, and digital ecosystems, including the redesign of Expedia’s strategic partnerships with major metasearch websites, and leading Meta’s Conversions API adoption across the commerce, fintech, and cross-media ecosystems.

Beyond her corporate career, Dunaeva has advised and invested in several frontier AI ventures recognized among the most promising in generative and search intelligence, partnering alongside leading global investors focused on AI-first innovation. Dunaeva has been recognized as one of Phocuswright’s “30 Under 35 Leaders in Global Travel” and is an established voice in the travel and technology sectors.

“As TravelAI continues its expansion across AI-driven travel platforms, Eugenia’s insight into enterprise partnerships and commercialization will play a pivotal role in shaping our next stage of growth,” said John Lyotier, CEO and Co-Founder of TravelAI. “Her experience bridging travel, AI technology, and data ecosystems aligns perfectly with our mission to make travel intelligence predictive, personal, and profitable.”

In her advisory role to the Board, Dunaeva will help guide strategic partnerships and ecosystem development across TravelAI and the UpNext Group’s portfolio of companies. This includes a network of over 450 consumer-facing travel brands.

“I am delighted to join TravelAI at such an exciting inflection point,” said Dunaeva. “The company is building an AI infrastructure that not only enhances how travelers plan and book but also how the travel industry connects data, commerce, and experience. I look forward to supporting the team in driving innovation and expanding strategic alliances globally.”

TravelAI stands apart as a founder-funded, profitable AI company that has grown organically by combining deep travel expertise with cutting-edge machine learning. The company’s platforms are already reshaping personalization, booking, and distribution – and now TravelAI is laying the groundwork for a universal traveler identity layer that redefines interoperability and privacy across the travel ecosystem.

