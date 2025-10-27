Sevan Tellez Properties

What do most buyers misunderstand about what truly defines value in the luxury housing market?

The accurate measure of luxury lies in the harmony among location, design, and experience, not simply in the number of square feet.” — Sevan Tellez

What do most buyers misunderstand about what truly defines value in the luxury housing market? According to a HelloNation article, the answer lies in how professionals like Sevan Tellez of Sevan Tellez Properties view the intersection of lifestyle, location, and design. Many across the United States still rely solely on square footage to judge a home's value, but in Carmel, California, that approach often overlooks what makes a house truly luxurious.The article emphasizes that in the luxury housing market, real estate professional Sevan Tellez highlights the blend of beauty, setting, and experience that defines value. While many buyers assume that a larger living space automatically means higher home pricing, the truth is more complex. In high-end homes, square feet are only part of the story. A smaller residence near the ocean or within a quiet, walkable neighborhood can easily surpass a sprawling inland property in both desirability and long-term value.Tellez points out that home pricing in the luxury housing market depends on factors including location, privacy, and walkability. Carmel’s proximity to scenic coastlines gives its high-end homes a rare quality that goes beyond products or services. A view of Carmel Bay or a secluded garden offers emotional value that numbers cannot capture. In the eyes of a seasoned real estate professional, that connection to the natural surroundings often outweighs square footage calculation or other traditional measures.The article also notes that privacy remains one of the most prized aspects of high-end homes. Buyers want space where they can relax without interruption yet stay close to the amenities that make life convenient. Proximity to public transportation, dining, and cultural landmarks can increase appeal while maintaining a sense of seclusion. This balance between accessibility and privacy is a signature trait of Carmel’s most desirable properties.Design and craftsmanship further define the difference between a standard property and a true luxury home. Real estate professional Sevan Tellez observes that the quality of materials such as natural stone, fine hardwoods, and custom finishes contributes lasting worth. These design choices reflect high quality and thoughtful construction, giving homes both beauty and durability. Buyers seeking authenticity in products or services gravitate toward spaces that demonstrate this attention to detail.Modern real estate agents recognize that data, including recent sales and neighborhood trends, can guide decisions, but the emotional impact of a property remains just as important. According to the HelloNation feature, the best real estate agent combines analytics with intuition. Square footage calculation, home pricing comparisons, and mortgage rates provide structure, but the emotional experience of a home—the feeling it evokes—defines true luxury.In the broader United States housing landscape, this understanding is gaining traction. More buyers are realizing that a home’s value lies not in its dimensions but in the lifestyle it supports. In Carmel, walkable neighborhoods near art galleries, fine dining, and coastal paths consistently hold their worth. These areas offer high-end homes that blend convenience and inspiration, creating enduring appeal even as mortgage rates fluctuate.Tellez and other real estate professionals stress that home pricing in the luxury housing market must take into account both tangible and intangible factors. Elements such as views, craftsmanship, and neighborhood character carry as much influence as the square footage calculation. Buyers who focus solely on square feet often miss the essence of what gives a home its long-term value.Social media has further amplified these ideas, showcasing properties where architecture and setting work in harmony. The visual stories shared online reinforce that the best high-end homes are about experience rather than excess. The lifestyle depicted—a calm morning by the ocean, an evening overlooking a forested hillside—reflects the emotional power that underpins luxury home prices.In Carmel, this philosophy shapes the local housing market. Real estate professional Sevan Tellez explains that buyers increasingly seek homes offering balance, comfort, and character. They value a living space that connects with nature while providing modern convenience. The HelloNation article suggests that this combination defines the area’s most resilient investments.Tellez also notes that long-term market performance depends on understanding these deeper factors. When buyers appreciate how design and location influence value, they make smarter decisions that hold up across market cycles. Even as mortgage rates rise or fall, homes built with purpose and authenticity maintain their desirability. This principle continues to guide successful transactions within Carmel’s luxury housing market.In the end, luxury real estate is about harmony—between data and emotion, between square feet and experience, and between investment and enjoyment. The right balance transforms a house into a home that feels complete. As Sevan Tellez demonstrates through her work in Carmel, true luxury means appreciating not only what is measured but also what is felt. How Real Estate Professionals Define True Luxury in Carmel, CA features insights from Sevan Tellez, Real Estate Expert of Carmel, CA, in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. 