Firearm Safety Expert Jennifer King Shares Insights on Gun Safe Anchoring in HelloNation

Jennifer King of Rhino Metals

Why is anchoring a gun safe important?

CALDWELL, ID, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why is anchoring a gun safe important? According to Jennifer King of Rhino Metals in Caldwell, Idaho, many gun safe owners mistakenly believe weight alone is enough to deter theft. In HelloNation , King explains that even safes weighing several hundred pounds can be shifted or tipped by determined intruders if they are not properly anchored.Anchoring transforms the safe from a movable object into a fixed security asset, preventing removal, reducing the chance of tipping, and enhancing resistance against pry attacks. In many cases, safe manufacturers require safes to be bolted to the floor per the warranty guidelines.King emphasizes that anchoring is especially critical on smooth or unsupported surfaces, such as concrete slabs or thin subflooring. Though most safes are manufactured with pre-drilled holes and mounting hardware, many buyers skip this step during installation, thereby weakening the safe’s overall effectiveness. Proper anchoring also requires matching hardware to the floor material and applying the right torque to ensure secure attachment without damaging the structure.He also highlights the importance of location and setup, noting that garages or basements may seem ideal for concealment but often introduce challenges like moisture, uneven flooring, or inadequate support. In these cases, professional installation can help ensure the safe is both anchored correctly and positioned to allow for optimal function, including appropriate door swing and wall clearance. King details these recommendations in Why Anchoring Your Gun Safe Is Essential , featured in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

