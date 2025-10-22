THR Roofing Solutions Unveils Rebrand to Empower Commercial Property Owners Nationwide

The Texas-based leader in commercial roofing evolves under visionary leadership to deliver turnkey solutions – by working to restore, not replace, client roofs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THR Roofing Solutions (THR), a premier provider of commercial roofing services, proudly announces its rebrand from Texas Hail Restoration, reflecting an exciting expansion of its expertise from regional weather damage restoration to comprehensive, nationwide roofing solutions for institutional-quality properties. This strategic evolution underscores the company's commitment to long-term partnerships that minimize disruptions, maximize Net Operating Income (NOI), and safeguard property values through proactive care and innovative execution.Founded by industry veterans Joel Munguia and Larry Chapman, Texas Hail Restoration quickly established itself as a go-to expert for turnkey solutions addressing large-scale weather damage in Central Texas. Anchored in the heart of the Lone Star State, the company built a reputation for blending deep insurance knowledge, construction management prowess, and unparalleled client service. Today, with the addition of Ryan Dennison as CEO—bringing over a decade of executive experience in institutional commercial property management—THR Roofing Solutions is broadening its horizons to serve commercial, multi-family, industrial, and institutional clients across the U.S."From its roots in Texas Hail Restoration, this team has always been driven by a passion for partnership and protecting our clients' assets and peace of mind," said Ryan Dennison, CEO of THR Roofing Solutions. "This rebrand is a bold step forward, enabling us to leverage our proven track record in large-loss insurance claims and storm restoration while expanding into full-spectrum roofing programs that prevent issues before they arise. We're excited to partner with property owners nationwide, delivering the reliability and value that have defined us since day one."Larry Chapman, Co-Founder and Owner, echoed the sentiment: "As we've grown from tackling Texas storms to safeguarding roofs across the country, this rebrand captures our evolution into a true national force in commercial roofing. We're more committed than ever to delivering durable, cost-saving solutions that stand the test of time."The rebrand aligns with THR's enhanced GuardianPro Preventative Maintenance Program, a guaranteed initiative designed to extend roof life, slash long-term costs, and boost owner satisfaction by identifying and resolving potential problems early. Services now include tailored consultations, thorough assessments, expert repairs, ongoing maintenance, and seamless insurance claim navigation — all executed with minimal disruption and a focus on transparency, trust and partnership.THR's elite team of qualified professionals undergoes continuous training to ensure best-in-class craftsmanship, supporting clients in Texas and beyond. The THR team is proudly led by a distinguished leadership team, represented by:• Ryan Dennison, Partner, Chief Executive Officer,• Joel Munguia, Partner, Co-Founder,• Larry Chapman, Partner, Co-Founder,• Mike Gatlin, Partner, VP Sales, and• Nate Powell, Partner, VP Operations"Our mission remains unwavering: to be the #1 trusted partner for property owners and managers in all roofing matters," added Joel Munguia, Co-Founder and Owner. "At THR, we take tremendous pride in preserving roofs – not replacing them – through proper care and maintenance that maximizes their lifespan."For more information about THR Roofing Solutions or to schedule a free consultation, visit thrroof.com or contact the team at THR@thrroof.com.About THR Roofing SolutionsTHR Roofing Solutions is commercial property owners and managers trusted commercial roofing partner, specializing in turnkey solutions that protect and enhance institutional properties nationwide. THR combines proactive maintenance, insurance expertise and flawless execution to deliver lasting value. Committed to transparency, quality, and long-term relationships, THR helps property owners focus on what they do best—thriving operations—while safeguarding their most critical assets. Learn more at thrroof.com.

