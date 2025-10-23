Property Technology (Proptech) Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Property Technology (Proptech) Market?

The size of the property technology (proptech) market has expanded swiftly in the past few years. The market is set to increase from a worth of $36.08 billion in 2024 to $41.26 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to factors such as escalating urbanization, the rise of smart home technology, the use of e-signatures for contract execution, artificial intelligence (AI) based property valuation, and crowd-funded ventures in real estate.

The proptech sector is projected to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years, growing to a considerable market size of $72.03 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.9%. Several factors are contributing to this anticipated growth during the prognosticated period, including the extensive use of AI in property evaluation, secure transactions via blockchain, mobile apps for real estate transactions, cloud-based property management structures, and the application of drone technology in property scrutiny. Key trends expected within this timeframe include the implementation of AI and machine learning, the use of blockchain for heightened security and transparency, the development of intelligent building technologies, measures for data security and privacy, along with flexible and remote work strategies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Property Technology (Proptech) Global Market Growth?

The escalating need for property management services is projected to drive the expansion of the property technology (PropTech) market in the future. The concept of property management services involves the management, functioning, and supervision of real estate properties on the owner's behalf, and it includes responsibilities like tenant management, upkeep, and rent assemblage. The growth in provision of property management services is due to a rise in demand for rental properties, expansion in real estate investments, and a trend of outsourcing property management tasks to professional agencies for better efficiency and regulatory compliance. PropTech aids to increase the demand for property management services by making operations smoother, improving tenant interactions, and incorporating data-intensive property management, thereby making outsourcing a more attractive option for property owners. For example, data from the Scanlans Property Management LLP, a firm based in the UK, reveals that by 2023 the UK had 22,751 property management service businesses, indicating a growth of 3.3% from 2022. Hence, the escalating need is bolstering the expansion of the property technology (PropTech) market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Property Technology (Proptech) Market?

Major players in the Property Technology (Proptech) include:

• Opendoor Technologies Inc.

• Airbnb Inc.

• WeWork Companies Inc.

• Stitch AI Inc.

• Compass Inc.

• EquipmentShare.com Inc.

• HomeLight Inc.

• Pacaso Inc.

• Kin Insurance Inc.

• VTS Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Property Technology (Proptech) Industry?

Significant players in the property technology (Proptech) market are harnessing technological advancements like the PropTech platform to maintain their market standing. The platform represents the fusion of real estate and technology, along with software. For instance, HDFC Capital in partnership with Invest India, a company based in India, launched a PropTech platform named HDFC Real Estate Tech Program in September 2022. The program is devised to encourage partnerships between tech firms and the real estate sector. The primary goal of this platform is to recognize and honor revolutionary innovations in construction tech, sales tech, fintech, and sustainability tech within the property industry.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Property Technology (Proptech) Market Report?

The property technology (proptech) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud Learning

3) By Property Type: Residential Property, Commercial Property

4) By End User: Housing Associations, Property Managers Or Agents, Property Investors, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Software Solutions, Hardware Solutions

2) By Service: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Property Technology (Proptech) Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the PropTech market. The highest rate of growth during the forecast period is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The PropTech market report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

