Jazz Fusion Revolution: Aaron Smith And RDAA Live at Keystone Korner Baltimore

The Aaron Smith Experience is a legend in the making. No drummer like him! Aaron Smith And RDAA is contemporary jazz fusion at its finest. 🔥🥁

You have to be grateful for what your path is. I'm excited to share my journey with audiences everywhere."” — The Aaron Smith Experience

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for the revolution as Aaron Smith And RDAA bring their groundbreaking sound to Keystone Korner Baltimore on October 28th. It's a revolution in jazz fusion—available both live and streaming worldwide.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 28th, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Keystone Korner

Address: 1350 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21231

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: $25

- Standard seating

- Live show access

VIP Tickets: $30

- EXTREMELY LIMITED AVAILABILITY

- Premium front-row seating

- Quick Meet & Greet with Aaron Smith And RDAA

Streaming Tickets: $15

- Worldwide access

- High-quality live stream

Tickets Available At: KeystoneKornerBaltimore.com

LATEST RELEASE

The Aaron Smith Experience has just released his latest single, "I'll Be There For You," featuring the legendary Doobie Powell. This powerful collaboration showcases his innovative approach to contemporary music and demonstrates his exceptional skills as a producer, composer, and songwriter. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE AARON SMITH EXPERIENCE

Aaron Smith is a dynamic drummer, producer, composer, songwriter, and music director whose artistry transcends traditional boundaries. Follow his musical journey on social media:

Instagram: @AaronSmithExperience

Instagram (Band): @AaronSmithRDAA

Known for his versatility and precision, Aaron has built a reputation as both a sought-after side musician and a commanding music director. His work spans multiple genres, bringing energy, technical excellence, and authentic musical expression to every performance. Whether performing with renowned artists or leading his own ensemble, Aaron Smith delivers unforgettable musical experiences that captivate audiences and push creative boundaries.

ABOUT AARON SMITH AND RDAA

Aaron Smith And RDAA is more than a band—it's a collective of world-class musicians who create a sonic experience that defies genre limitations. With a sound that seamlessly blends jazz, funk, soul, and contemporary grooves, RDAA delivers performances that are both technically masterful and emotionally resonant. The band's chemistry is undeniable, with each member bringing their unique voice to create a cohesive, electrifying sound that keeps audiences on their feet.

Performing at Keystone Korner Baltimore:

- Aaron Smith - Drums & Music Director

- Antuane Walker - Keys

- DJ Washington - Bass

- Evan Taylor - Horns

Together, these phenomenal musicians create a sound that is sophisticated yet accessible, rooted in tradition yet boldly innovative. Their performances are marked by tight arrangements, explosive solos, and an infectious energy that transforms every venue into an unforgettable musical experience.

UPCOMING AARON SMITH PERFORMANCE DATES

The Aaron Smith Experience (Aaron as side drummer with various artists):

- October 18th: Atlanta, GA w/The Williams Singers

- November 8th: Memphis, TN w/The Williams Singers

- November 10th-16th: Multi-City Tour w/Concurrence

* Nashville, TN

* Knoxville, TN

* Richmond, VA

* Abington, PA

* New York City, NY

Aaron Smith And RDAA (Aaron's band):

- October 28th: Baltimore, MD - Keystone Korner (Live & Streaming)

- December 6th: Indiana Percussion Association Clinic Day (Masterclass and Performance)

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Fans have much to anticipate from Aaron Smith in 2026:

- "1991" - The Aaron Smith Experience (Album) - Second Quarter 2026

- "In My Basement" - Aaron Smith & RDAA (EP) - Second Quarter 2026

- Additional singles will be released throughout the recording process

Streaming tickets are just $15 and can be purchased from anywhere in the world, making this exceptional performance accessible to global audiences. Live show tickets are also available for those who want to experience the energy in person.

For more information and ticket purchases: KeystoneKornerBaltimore.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

JRoberts Management

Jay Roberts

JayRoberts@Jrobertsmgt.com

770.974.9740

AARON SMITH AND RDAA AT YOUNGSTOWN WINE & JAZZ 2024

