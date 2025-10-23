Oasis Health Expo 2025 unites with Humana & 100s of groups to power a healthier U.S. — one community at a time

Together We Are Healthier, Together We Win

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark move set to redefine the landscape of health and wellness in America, Oasis Health Expo 2025 today announced an official partnership with Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers and hundreds of health organizations. This dynamic collaboration aims to expand access to the latest health information preventive healthcare resources, promote healthy living, and deliver innovative wellness solutions to individuals, families, and communities across the United States.The partnership will be a centerpiece of the Oasis Health Expo 2025, taking place Saturday and Sunday, November 15 and 16, 2025 respectively at the Ford City Mall, Chicago , Illinois, where more than 5,000 attendees are expected to gather. With over 50 exhibitors, keynote addresses from industry leaders, and hands-on experiences designed to improve personal health, the expo is set to be one of the nation's largest consumer and community-focused health and wellness events.This year, the collaboration between Oasis Health Expo and Humana is poised to elevate the event’s impact and reach.A Shared Vision: Healthier Lives, Healthier CommunitiesAt the core of the partnership lies a shared mission: to empower individuals with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives."We are thrilled to join forces with Humana," said Sunny Famubode, Executive Director of Oasis Health Expo. "Our goal has always been to make health and wellness approachable and actionable for everyone—regardless of age, income, or background. By partnering with Humana, we’re taking that mission to the next level. Together, we’re not just organizing an event; we’re building a movement."Humana brings to the partnership its decades-long commitment to whole-person care and community health. With more than 17 million members nationwide, Humana has consistently led the way in delivering integrated care, supporting social determinants of health, and pioneering innovations in Medicare Advantage and employer-based coverage."Humana is honored to partner with Oasis Health Expo in this exciting endeavor,". "We see the expo not only as a celebration of health but as a springboard for scalable solutions that address real health challenges—from chronic disease and mental health to access disparities and aging populations. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of helping people achieve their best health, wherever they are in their wellness journey."What the Partnership IncludesThe partnership will span several strategic initiatives both during the expo and throughout 2025, with a focus on accessibility, innovation, and education.1. The Humana Whole Health PavilionAt the heart of the expo, the Humana Whole Health Pavilion will offer immersive experiences designed to educate and inspire. Attendees can explore interactive exhibits focusing on:Preventive Care: Learn how to schedule screenings, vaccinations, and annual checkups with ease.Mental Wellness: Participate in mindfulness workshops, mental health screenings, and live Q&A sessions with therapists.Chronic Condition Management: Access tools for managing diabetes, heart disease, COPD, and more.Nutrition and Fitness: Join live cooking demos with dietitians, group exercise sessions, and health tech showcases.Social Determinants of Health: Discover how housing, food security, transportation, and community support impact personal health—and where to find help.2. Free Health Screenings and Onsite ConsultationsIn partnership with local healthcare providers, Humana will sponsor a full suite of free screenings for attendees, including:Blood pressureGlucose and cholesterol testingBMI analysisVision and hearing examsMental health consultationsLicensed professionals will be available on-site for consultations, helping participants understand their results and take next steps.3. Humana Community Health SummitNew for 2025, Oasis will host the inaugural Humana Community Health Summit, a dedicated symposium for nonprofit leaders, community health workers, policy makers, and healthcare professionals. Key topics will include:Innovative models of care deliveryTackling health equity gapsThe future of digital healthCross-sector collaboration for healthier citiesSpeakers will include national public health officials, community advocates, and Humana executives.Why This Matters: A Nation in Health CrisisThe Oasis Health Expo arrives at a critical moment for the United States.According to the CDC, nearly six in ten adults in the U.S. live with at least one chronic disease, and rates of obesity, anxiety, and burnout are rising across all age groups. At the same time, many Americans face barriers to accessing quality care—from lack of insurance and provider shortages to geographic and racial disparities.“Healthcare isn’t just something that happens in a doctor’s office,” said Dr. Wainwright. “It’s about education, community, mindset, and daily habits. That’s why this expo is so important—it meets people where they are and shows them how health can be a lived, sustainable reality.”About Oasis Health ExpoSince its inception, Oasis Health Expo has grown into the nation’s premier consumer wellness event, attracting tens of thousands annually. The expo provides a hands-on, interactive environment where people can discover new health products, connect with wellness experts, and take real steps toward better living.In 2025, Oasis is expanding to include full community participation, with livestreamed keynotes, telehealth booths, and remote wellness challenges, making it easier than ever for Americans coast to coast to join the movement.About Humana Inc.Humana Inc. is a leading health and well-being company committed to helping people live healthier lives. With over 60 years in the industry, Humana serves millions of individuals through Medicare Advantage plans, commercial group insurance, and integrated health solutions. The company is widely recognized for its work in value-based care, community health, and innovation in aging services.Humana believes in “whole-person health”, encompassing physical, mental, social, and financial wellness—and has been consistently ranked among the most trusted healthcare brands in the U.S.Looking AheadAs the countdown to Oasis Health Expo 2025 begins, anticipation continues to build. The Oasis Health Expo 2025 is expected to draw record-breaking attendance, increase awareness about personal health ownership, and drive new conversations about how public and private sectors can collaborate to improve America’s health future.“Health isn’t just a goal. It’s a right,” said Sunny Famubode. “And with partners like Humana, we’re working to make that right a reality for every person, in every community.”Join the MovementRegistration for Oasis Health Expo 2025 is now on sale on Eventbrite.For more information about partnership opportunities, sponsorship, and exhibitor packages, contact:Media Contact:Director of CommunicationsOasis Health ExpoEmail: Careforhealth01@yahoo.comMeet other sponsors of this event:InsideEdge ConsultingMedical InnovationsWalgreensChiro OneJoint Relief InstituteFollow Us:📱 Instagram: @OasisHealthExpo📘 Facebook: Oasis Health Expo

