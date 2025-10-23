Property Management Market Size Worth $31.87 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Property Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Property Management Market Worth?

The market size for property management has seen significant expansion over the recent years. The market, which will surge from $21.17 billion in 2024 to $23.05 billion in 2025, is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth experienced during the historical period can be linked to factors such as increased urbanization, rising demand for rented properties, varying economic cycles, amendments in laws, a surge in demographic changes, and social and cultural shifts.

The market size of property management is projected to experience remarkable expansion in the coming years, expanding to $31.87 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This prospective growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as improved tenant relations, administrative lease management, environmental awareness, the surge in remote work culture, and an increase in property inspections. The noteworthy trends that will likely shape the forecast period include data analytics, predictive insights, remote property management, flexible leasing schemes, intelligent buildings, incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT), and cost-effective housing solutions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Property Management Market?

The property management market is predicted to expand owing to anticipated increases in real estate investments. The term real estate investment encompasses the purchase, control, rental, or sale of property for profit. This could cover a wide range of properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, and land. A combination of low interest rates, a rising appetite for property assets, and a promising economic outlook are causing a spike in real estate investments. When investors look to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the potential returns from real estate, they turn to skilled property management services. These services assist in handling daily operations, relationships with tenants, maintenance, finance management, and enhancing property value. A report released by CBRE Group Inc., a prominent American real estate firm, in June 2024 states that North American investors have been predominant net investors since 2022, with their purchases exceeding sales by over $10 billion. In Q1 2024, these investors spent $3.2 billion on UK real estate, propelled by a robust US dollar. In the same timeframe, Asian investors also registered substantial investments, with purchases surpassing sales by over $7.5 billion. As a result, the ongoing rise in real estate investments is propelling the property management market’s growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Property Management Market?

Major players in the Property Management include:

• Vanke Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Evergrande Group

• SAP SE

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Poly Property Group Co. Ltd.

• Colliers International Group Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

• Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

• Savills Singapore Pte Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Property Management Market In The Globe?

Key players in the property management market are making strides towards creating innovative technological solutions like vacation property management solutions, a tool that aids property managers in maximizing their revenue and occupancy. Vacation property management solutions are specialized platforms that facilitate the effective and efficient management of vacation rental properties, catered to the unique needs of vacation rental management. For instance, Streamline VRS, a property management software company from the US, introduced Streamline One in October 2023. It's a ground-breaking, multifaceted solution catering to property managers within the vacation rental sector. This platform integrates numerous aspects, including property management software, CRM (customer relationship management), homeowner acquisition, revenue management, payment processing and guest verification, mobile solutions, insurance, website and marketing services, call solutions, and training resources. Thus, it furnishes all-inclusive tools to simplify operations and amplify business development.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Property Management Market Share?

The property management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Housing Associations, Property Managers And Agents, Property Investors, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Property Management Software, Tenant Management Solutions, Lease Management Solutions, Facility Management Solutions, Accounting And Financial Management Solutions, Maintenance Management Solutions

2) By Services: Property Leasing Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Property Marketing And Advertising Services, Tenant Screening And Recruitment Services, Property Inspection Services, Consulting And Advisory Services

View the full property management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/property-management-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Property Management Market?

In 2024, North America topped the chart as the leading region in the Property Management market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report on the property management market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

