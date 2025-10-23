Green Building Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Green Building Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the green building market has experienced a substantial increase in its size. It's expected to expand from $588.37 billion in 2024 to $642.19 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The historic growth is credited to factors such as heightened consciousness about climate change and environmental sustainability, increased embracement of green building tactics, endorsements in environmentally friendly construction, climbing energy prices and an emphasis on energy preservation which promote energy-saving building blueprints, reductions in long-term operational costs, and automation aimed at effective building administration.

The market size of green buildings is anticipated to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. The market is predicted to expand to $897.79 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the forecasted period is due to rising environmental concerns, the enforcement of laws and regulations promoting the usage of eco-friendly materials and solutions, environmental advantages of sustainable building methods, a beneficial influence on people’s health and welfare, and increasing governmental support for sustainable construction practices. The forecast period includes leading trends such as effective and innovative manufacturing processes, green finance tools issuance, environmentally-friendly and sustainable methodologies, renewable energy solutions, and technological advancements.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Green Building Market Landscape?

The increasing focus on sustainable construction methods is anticipated to advance the green building market's expansion in the future. These methods consist of environmentally-conscious and resource-friendly design, construction, and operation of structures over their lifespan. The growth of sustainable building habits is fueled by heightened awareness of environmental implications, economic advantages for property owners, and regulatory stipulations. By decreasing resource use, reducing pollution, and fostering healthier and more robust infrastructural environments for present and future populations, green constructions promote sustainable evolution. The US Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US stated that there was a notable increase of 9% in LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the globe's most employed green building evaluation protocol, certifications in 2023 compared to the previous year. This included an extra 21 LEED accreditations for single-family homes in the domestic sector as of February 2024. Furthermore, there was an impressive boost of 51% in fresh LEED project sign-ups during the equivalent period. Consequently, the escalating interest in sustainable construction methods is accelerating the development of the green building market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Green Building Market?

Major players in the Green Building include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• BASF SE

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Electronics Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Green Building Sector?

Leading corporations in the green building sector are concentrating their efforts on ground-breaking solutions, including green concrete options, to amplify sustainability and energy preservation. Green concrete, an eco-friendly alternative to conventional concrete, aims to cut down carbon emissions and limit resource use while boosting sustainability in the construction sector. For example, ACC Limited, a cement manufacturing company based in India, introduced ACC ECOMaxX in India in January 2023, significantly pushing forward green concrete advancement within the sector. This extensive range provides a drastic reduction of 30–100% in embodied carbon content, compared to traditional concrete made from ordinary Portland cement (OPC). The products in this line implement innovative Green Ready Mix Technology to decrease CO2 emissions by up to 100%. ACC ECOMaxX utilizes innovative CO2-reduced binders and ideal mix formulas to offer increased durability and impeccable finish. This high-grade green concrete solution is carefully designed to cater to the sustainable construction needs of contractors, developers, engineers, architects, and independent home builders.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Green Building Market

The green building market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Exterior Products, Interior Products, Building Systems, Solar Products, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential Buildings

3) By End-Use: Roofing, Flooring, Insulation

Subsegments:

1) By Exterior Products: Green Roofs, Insulated Windows And Doors, Sustainable Landscaping Materials, Cool Roofing Materials

2) By Interior Products: Energy-Efficient Lighting, Sustainable Flooring, Low-Emission Paints And Coatings, Green Insulation Materials

3) By Building Systems: Hvac Systems, Water Conservation Systems, Energy Management Systems, Building Automation Systems

4) By Solar Products: Solar Panels, Solar Water Heating Systems, Solar Roofing Solutions

5) By Other Product Types: Smart Building Technology, Green Construction Materials, Energy-Efficient Windows And Glazing

Green Building Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America topped the list as the dominant region for Green Building. The market is projected to experience the quickest expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. The analysis encompassed regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

