e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Market to Reach USD $1.1 Billion by 2029 at 26.7% CAGR

e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Market?

The the e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain market size has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years. It is projected to move from $0.34 billion in 2024 to $0.43 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. This notable increase during the historical period can be linked to the escalating digital transformation adoptions, the surging requirement for clarity in supply chain processes, a significant focus on supply chain visibility, a heightened demand for standardized procedures, and an increase in international trade that necessitates e-BL.

The market size of the e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain is forecasted to experience tremendous expansion in the coming years. It's projected to reach $1.10 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be due to the increased emphasis on sustainability, regulatory backing for blockchain-based solutions, rising requirement for comprehensive digitalization, greater investments in port modernization and an increased need for secure trade documentation. Key trends for the forecast period include progress in blockchain technology solutions, implementation of superior digital infrastructure, collaborations between shipping and finance driven by technology, advancements in secure and scalable blockchain networks, and progress in cloud security and supply chain tracking.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Global Market Growth?

The e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain market is predicted to surge due to the increasing use of cloud-based solutions. These solutions are software or services hosted on distant servers and are accessed through the internet. These services present a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective alternative to on-site systems. As these solutions allow companies to scale their computing resources as per their needs, the demand for them is increasing. They enable companies to manage shifts in demand without having to invest in expensive on-site infrastructure. In the aspect of e-BL blockchain, cloud-based solutions help by securely storing and sharing digital bills of lading in real time. This enhances transparency, minimizes errors, and accelerates worldwide trade processes. For example, Eurostat, a statistical office based in Luxembourg of the EU, reported that in December 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises purchased cloud computing services in 2023. This is a 4.2 percentage point increase from 2021. Hence, the growing use of cloud-based solutions is steering the expansion of the e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Market?

Major players in the e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain market include:

• Maersk A/S

• CMA CGM S.A.

• Tata Steel Limited

• COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co. Ltd.

• Hapag-Lloyd AG

• Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd.

• Evergreen Marine Corporation Ltd.

• HMM Company Limited

• Secro Inc.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Market?

Leading corporations in the e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain market are doubling down on their investments in state-of-the-art digital deliverables such as blockchain-integrated electronic bill of lading systems, aiming to heighten the efficacy and openness of trade transactions. Blockchain-powered e-BL solutions provide a robust, alteration-resistant platform for producing, storing, and transmitting bills of lading, corroborating their genuineness, along with facilitating swift accessibility and expeditious cross-border transactions, all the while overcoming the constraints inherent in paper-oriented documentation. For example, in December 2022, a trading and investment company based out of South Korea, known as POSCO International Corporation, introduced a blockchain-oriented electronic bill of lading (e-B/L) system, signifying a momentous step towards digitization in international commerce. This system takes the place of conventional paper bills of lading, offering a secure blockchain-centric platform that enables real-time shipment tracking, minimizes the probabilities of document misplacement or delivery delays, and enhances procedural efficiency, simultaneously diminishing logistics-associated expenditures.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Market Report?

The e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Shipping And Logistics, Trade Finance, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Other Application

5) By End-User: Shipping Companies, Freight Forwarders, Exporters And Importers, Banks And Financial Institutions, Other End-Users

1) By Software: Platform Solutions, Security Solutions, Integration Solutions, Analytics Solutions

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Devices, Authentication Devices

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The e-BL (Electronic Bill Of Lading) Blockchain Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain global market. The projected growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region for the forecast period. The e-BL (electronic bill of lading) blockchain report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

