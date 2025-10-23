Engineering Software Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Engineering Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Engineering Software Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The scale of the engineering software market has seen swift expansion in previous years. A rise from $55.63 billion in 2024 to $64.7 billion in 2025 is predicted, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors driving this growth during the historic period include escalating intricacy in product designs, worldwide distribution of engineering manpower, regulatory compliance obligations, and savings in cost and time, as well as increasing usage of simulation tools.

Rapid expansion is anticipated in the engineering software market over the forthcoming years, with its value predicted to reach $113.93 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The projected growth in this period is attributed to factors including an emphasis on additive manufacturing, stronger focus on cybersecurity, rising demand for cloud-based solutions, and the widening incorporation of digital twins into varied industries. Noteworthy trends within this forecast period encompass the use of cloud-based solutions, Industry 4.0 and IoT integration, the deployment of additive manufacturing, the implementation of open-source software and a focus on user experience (UX) design.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Engineering Software Market?

The surge in manufacturing automation is anticipated to boost the engineering software market in the future. Manufacturing automation involves the employment of machinery and technology to execute tasks with minimal human involvement. The factors contributing to the increase in manufacturing automation include an aging workforce, skills deficiencies, labor scarcity, a demand for customization, and the advantages of quality control. Engineering software amplifies manufacturing automation by offering the necessary instruments and proficiency to effectively design, simulate, analyze, control, and improve automated processes. For example, in May 2023, the International Federation of Robotics, a not-for-profit organization based in Germany, reported that installations of industrial robots in the manufacturing sector increased by 12% in 2022, totaling 41,624 units. The automotive industry primarily comprised of companies from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, was the leading adopter with 20,391 installed units, a surge of 30% from 2021. As such, the burgeoning automation in manufacturing is fueling the expansion of the engineering software market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Engineering Software Market?

Major players in the Engineering Software include:

• Siemens Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• HCL Technologies

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Engineering Software Market?

Leading firms in the engineering software market are concentrating their efforts on creating technologically sophisticated solutions such as digital engineering solutions. These new solutions are designed to address the needs of modern manufacturing and give the companies an edge in the market. Digital engineering solutions constitute a variety of tech-driven methods and techniques utilized for the design and development, as well as the upkeep, of engineering products and systems. For example, in November 2023, a United States-based software enterprise known as CAPTURE 3D, which provides 3D metrology solutions, introduced ZEISS INSPECT. This 3D metrology software has been formulated to tackle present-day manufacturing and engineering problems. It has been built to examine 3D, CT (computed tomography), and motion data while also fostering the complete inspection procedure, from scanning to analysis and report generation. ZEISS INSPECT lets users work with optical 3D data, volume data, and airfoils, irrespective of the metrology technique used for data gathering. By doing so, it simplifies processes, enhances efficiency, and addresses the issues related to measuring technology. Moreover, it comes with the Autosurfacing app that automatically converts scan data into precise CAD (computer-aided design) models.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Engineering Software Market Growth

The engineering software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: 3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Plant Layout, Drafting And 3D Modeling, Project Management, Knowledge Management, Product Design And Testing

4) By End-Use: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Electronics, Medical Devices, Architecture, Engineering, And Construction (AEC), Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Computer-Aided Design (Cad) Software, Computer-Aided Engineering (Cae) Software, Product Lifecycle Management (Plm) Software, Finite Element Analysis (Fea) Software, Simulation Software, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (Cam) Software, 3D Modeling And Visualization Software, Building Information Modeling (Bim) Software, Geographic Information Systems (Gis) Software, Embedded Systems Design Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Software Implementation Services, Customization And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrade Services, Cloud-Based Engineering Services, System Integration Services, Simulation And Testing Services, Data Analytics And Optimization Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Engineering Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the engineering software market as the largest region and it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will project the greatest growth in the forecast period. The engineering software market report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

