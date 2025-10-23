Energy-Efficient Building Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Energy-Efficient Building Market Through 2025?

The market size of energy-efficient buildings has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market that was valued at $135.6 billion in 2024 is projected to rise to $145.09 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors such as energy costs, environmental rules, advances in technology, public consciousness and government incentives have contributed to the growth witnessed in the historic period.

The market for energy-efficient buildings is forecasted to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, swelling up to a value of $182.08 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth throughout the projection period is largely due to efforts to curb climate change, technological advancements, increasing urbanization, rising demand for eco-friendly buildings, along with energy security worries. Key trends that will dominate the projection period encompass net-zero energy constructions, adoption of passive design methodologies, module-based construction enhancing energy efficiency, the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) into building administration, and principles of circular economy.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Energy-Efficient Building Market?

The upsurge in government spending is poised to propel the growth of the energy-efficient building market in the future. This term is used to describe funds earmarked by public authorities for diverse endeavors, including developing infrastructure, social benefits, schooling, healthcare, research, innovation, and clean energy ventures. Government financial support for energy-conserving construction projects is fundamental in hastening the implementation of sustainable building techniques, lowering power usage, reducing greenhouse emissions, and spurring economic progress and robustness. As an example, data from the UK's Office for National Statistics in July 2024 indicated that total investment in infrastructure for the market sector in 2023 amounted to $14.93 billion in standard pricing, a growth rate of 3.9% compared to 2022. Therefore, the rise in government expenditure is facilitating the expansion of the energy-efficient building market.

Which Players Dominate The Energy-Efficient Building Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Energy-Efficient Building include:

• Siemens AG

• Panasonic Corporation

• GE Electrical Equipment

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Energy-Efficient Building Market In The Globe?

Prominent players in the energy-efficient building market are gearing towards the production of innovative commodities utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as smart IoT solutions, to boost their market profitability. Smart IoT solutions are effective in enhancing energy efficiency in multiple domains like residences, buildings, industries, and cities, playing a pivotal role in the promotion of sustainability and protection of the environment. For example, in March 2023, Siemens AG, based in Germany and specializing in energy technology and manufacturing, introduced the Connect Box. This is an IoT solution tailored for small to medium-sized structures, effectively incorporating both wired or wireless devices. The Connect Box boosts energy efficiency, tracks performance, and improves indoor air quality through real-time data analysis. Thanks to its plug-and-play installation, a range of licensing options, and simple-to-use interfaces, it adheres to varied requirements while ensuring it meets sustainability regulations and achieves energy savings of up to 30%.

Global Energy-Efficient Building Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The energy-efficient building market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting, Building Controls, Water Efficiency, Water Heating, Building Envelope, Other Types

2) By Material: Roofing, Fiber Cement, Concrete Tiles, Insulation, Construction Chemicals, Sealants, Water Proofers, Other Materials

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC): High-Efficiency HVAC Systems, Geothermal Heating And Cooling Systems, Smart Thermostats, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

2) By Lighting: LED Lighting, Smart Lighting Systems, Solar-Powered Lighting, Dimmable Lighting, Lighting Controls

3) By Building Controls: Building Management Systems (BMS), Energy Management Systems (EMS), Smart Thermostats, Occupancy Sensors, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

4) By Water Efficiency: Low-Flow Fixtures, Water-Efficient Landscaping, Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Greywater Recycling Systems

5) By Water Heating: Solar Water Heating Systems, Heat Pump Water Heaters, Tankless Water Heaters, High-Efficiency Water Heaters

6) By Building Envelope: Insulation Materials, Energy-Efficient Windows, Roofing Solutions, Air Sealing And Draft Prevention, Reflective And Insulating Materials

7) By Other Types: Energy-Efficient Appliances, Renewable Energy Systems, Smart Home Technology For Energy Efficiency, Green Building Materials

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Energy-Efficient Building Market?

In 2024, Europe dominated the energy-efficient building market. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report includes market analysis from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

