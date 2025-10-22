Tax Advisory Services Market to Reach $97.1 Billion by 2031, Growing at 11.2% CAGR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tax advisory services market generated $34.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $97.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 :The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global tax advisory services market based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on type, the direct tax advisory segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The indirect tax advisory segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31503 Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.The key players analysed in the global tax advisory services market report include Accenture Inc., Aon PLC., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., CGI, Inc., Cognizant, CSC consulting services, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust Corporation, PWC, Wells Fargo & Company, Tax Scouts, and Taxfyle.The report analyzes these key players in the global tax advisory services market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bd8038138bf4a8a74547a3c5adc613e5 Growth DriversIncreasing demand for automated and cost-effective tax solutions.Rising complexity in global tax regulations.Adoption of AI and digital tools for tax compliance and planning.Expanding business globalization and cross-border taxation needs.Market TrendsShift towards cloud-based and AI-driven tax advisory services.Growth in outsourcing tax advisory services to specialized firms.Increasing focus on compliance and risk management solutions.Regional InsightsNorth America and Europe dominate due to strict tax regulations. 