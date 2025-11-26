MotoSpeeds Announces 2026 Gear Expansion With Innovations in Motorcycle, Urban, Touring & FIA/SFI Racing Gear

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moto Speeds, a global manufacturer of premium motorcycle and motorsport protective gear, today announced its 2026 Multi-Segment Gear Expansion, unveiling new safety and performance innovations across its Performance Motorcycle Gear, Urban Riding Collection, Motorcycle Touring Gear, and FIA/SFI-Certified Car Racing Suits.This expansion strengthens Moto Speeds’ position as a full-spectrum protective gear manufacturer, offering advanced safety technology for motorcycle riders, long-distance tourers, urban commuters, and professional auto racers.Safety Vision for 2026The 2026 collection integrates upgraded, research-driven safety systems across all categories of motorcycle and motorsport protective gear, including:- CE Level 2 impact protection- Airbag-ready race suit architecture- Abrasion-resistant leather and textile blends- Fire-resistant Nomex layers for FIA/SFI-certified suits- Digitally optimized measurement and custom-fit systems- Heat-mapped impact zone reinforcement based on Moto Speeds’ 2024–2025 crash analysis research“Our 2026 lineup brings Moto Speeds’ safety technology to every category — from daily commuting to long-distance touring to professional motorsport,” said a Moto Speeds spokesperson. “Whether you ride in the city, compete on track, or race under FIA rules, protective gear should always be precise, reliable, and accessible.”Performance Motorcycle Gear for Track RidersMoto Speeds’ 2026 performance motorcycle gear introduces upgraded motorcycle racing suits, track-ready leather jackets, racing gloves, and boots designed for riders who demand professional-grade protection. Key features include:- Enhanced performance ventilation- Triple-stitched race seams- CE Level 2 armor and protective padding- Airbag-compatible race suit options- Full customization: team colors, sponsor branding, race graphicsThis collection supports track-day enthusiasts, club racers, and competitive athletes preparing for the 2026 racing season.Urban Motorcycle Gear for Modern CommutersThe 2026 Urban Riding Collection combines protection with everyday street style, designed for riders navigating city environments. Highlights include:- Armored motorcycle jeans- Lightweight textile city jackets- Urban leather motorcycle jackets- Compact CE impact protectors- Modern designs that blend fashion and functionIdeal for riders seeking commuter-ready, comfortable, and stylish protective gear.Touring Gear for Long-Distance RidersMoto Speeds’ 2026 touring motorcycle gear is engineered for endurance, comfort, and weather versatility. The collection includes:- All-weather waterproof shells- Removable thermal liners- Adjustable ventilation systems- Multi-layer touring jackets and pants- Ergonomic designs for long-distance travelBuilt for adventure riders, touring groups, and motorcycle explorers.FIA & SFI Approved Car Racing SuitsMoto Speeds expands further into motorsport with FIA and SFI-certified car racing suits, engineered for:- Car racing- Karting- Rally- Drift- Club and circuit eventsSafety and performance features include:- Multi-layer Nomex fire-resistant construction- FIA and SFI homologation compliance- Fire-resistant cuffs and reinforced seams- Tailored fit for professional driver mobilityThis expansion positions Moto Speeds as a multi-industry safety manufacturer serving both motorcycle and automobile racing sectors.Craftsmanship and Made-to-Measure PrecisionAll Moto Speeds products are handcrafted in small, controlled batches to ensure consistency, durability, and attention to detail. Every garment—from FIA racing suits to motorcycle jackets—is:- Custom-sized for optimal armor alignment- Custom-colored to match rider or team identity- Made-to-order, reducing waste and enhancing sustainabilityThe made-to-measure approach ensures improved ergonomics, rider comfort, and safety performance.AvailabilityThe complete Moto Speeds 2026 product expansion is now open for orders worldwide. Riders and drivers can explore all product categories and begin the custom-order process directly via the Moto Speeds website.About Moto SpeedsMoto Speeds is a global manufacturer of advanced motorcycle racing suits, urban riding gear, touring motorcycle apparel, and FIA/SFI-certified automobile racing suits. With a focus on safety innovation, craftsmanship, and custom made-to-measure gear, Moto Speeds serves riders and racing teams worldwide with equipment designed for high performance and protection.Learn more: https://motospeeds.com/our-story SummaryMoto Speeds announces a major 2026 expansion across its motorcycle racing gear, urban motorcycle apparel, touring equipment, and FIA/SFI-approved racing suits. The new lineup brings upgraded safety systems, precision craftsmanship, and advanced rider and driver protection, positioning Moto Speeds as a leading multi-segment gear manufacturer for 2026.Website: https://motospeeds.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.