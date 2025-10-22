Aisin Gioro International Art Prize Announces Jury Panel: A Cross-Cultural Dialogue in Art

Dr. Corey Hamm is a pianist and Professor of Piano and Chamber Music at the University of British Columbia in Canada. Active on international stages across North America, Europe, and Asia, he has premiered over 300 contemporary works. Dr. Hamm also leads Paul Dallas, an internationally recognized design educator and visual artist, is a professor at OCAD University in Toronto. Named 3x3 Artist Educator of the Year, he is known for mentoring emerging talents and advancing cross-cultural dialogue through vis Originally from Chișinău, Moldova, Alexander Sheversky is an internationally exhibited painter celebrated for his mastery of contemporary realism. Trained at the prestigious I.E. Repin Academy of Art, his work blends classical technique with modern precis

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by three generations of descendants of China’s last imperial family, the Aisin Gioro International Art Prize has announced its 2025–2026 International Jury Panel, featuring artists, musicians, curators, and scholars from Canada, Europe, and Asia. The panel reflects the prize’s core vision — to create a living dialogue between heritage and contemporary expression.Established in Vancouver, the prize is guided by the ancient 24 Solar Terms, transforming time itself into a cultural rhythm for art. The annual Qingming Festival ceremony symbolizes remembrance and renewal, while awarded works are published in the Aisin Gioro Art Annual, crafted as a dragon-scale scroll, a rare Chinese binding technique registered with ISBN and archived globally.“This prize is not about competition but continuity,” said Cecilia Aisin Gioro, Founder and Chief Planner. “Our jury follows the rhythm of nature — allowing creation to unfold as part of cultural memory itself.”The Aisin Gioro International Art Prize adopts a dialogue-based approach, valuing artistic honesty, cultural depth, and emotional resonance over technical ranking. Works are evaluated through five lenses: cultural insight, artistic language, narrative and concept, contemporary relevance, and experimental thought.“Our jurors are not judges but interpreters,” Cecilia added. “They look for the meeting point between time and humanity — where art becomes testimony.”The 2025–2026 Jury Panel includes distinguished figures in both visual and sound arts.Visual Arts Jury: Paul Dallas – Design educator and visual artist, OCAD University (Toronto); Dene Croft – Painter and President, Federation of Canadian Artists (Vancouver); Alexander Sheversky – Painter, I.E. Repin Academy alumnus (North America); Dr. Huaigang Cui (Sebastian Cui) – Director, Aisin Gioro Art & Tea Museum (Kunming); and Julie Zhou – Curator and Director, Vancouver Fine Art Gallery.Sound Arts Jury: Dr. Corey Hamm – Pianist and Professor, University of British Columbia; Ali Asgari – Violinist and Educator; Board Member, Aisin Gioro Cultural Heritage Society; Diana Tang – Guqin Musician and Cultural Educator; Founder, Wuxian Guqin Museum (Hong Kong/Canada); and Cami Gliga – Violin Maker and Curator, Sound Arts Programs in Canada.With a total fund of CAD $30,000, the prize welcomes both established and emerging artists worldwide. Youth divisions in visual and sound arts — initiated by Jinin Aisin Gioro, the youngest co-founder of the Aisin Gioro family — aim to inspire the next generation to reinterpret cultural memory through creativity.Award announcements will take place during the Qingming Festival 2026, with exhibitions in Vancouver and the Shenyang Imperial Palace, marking a symbolic reunion of history and renewal.

