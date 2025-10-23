eDiscovery Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

eDiscovery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The eDiscovery Market Size And Growth?

The size of the ediscovery market has seen robust growth in the past few years. The growth is projected to increase from $14.27 billion in 2024 to reach $15.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The historical growth is primarily due to the expansion of electronic data volume, a steady increase in cybersecurity threats and incidents, rising legal and regulatory investigations, a growing number of legal disputes, and the rising requirement for cost-effective and efficient eDiscovery solutions.

The market size of ediscovery is projected to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to reach $22.57 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The expansion in the forecast period is largely due to the escalating requirement for data privacy and protection, the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, the increased demand for ediscovery services in budding economies, internationalization, and the challenges associated with cross-border data discovery. The increasing complication of data sources and types also contributes to this surge. The predicted period will see key trends such as the use of technology-assisted review (tar) in eDiscovery, the incorporation of analytics and predictive coding in eDiscovery, an emphasis on securing data privacy, the emergence of remote and mobile eDiscovery solutions, and the progression of technology-fuelled eDiscovery workflows.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For eDiscovery Market?

The surge in the volume of data stored electronically is anticipated to push the need for the eDiscovery market in the future. Electronically stored information (ESI) refers to digital data that is being created, updated, transmitted, and kept. Recently, the rapid digitization has resulted in a boom in volumes of electronically stored information. The formats, various sources, and quantities of electronically stored data that require recording are expanding. eDiscovery tools are leveraged to undertake digital investigation of stored electronic data. Moreover, it supports the exchange of proof in a legal case or inquiry directly from the database. For example, in September 2024, the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology, a UK organization, reported that in 2022, preliminary estimates indicated that the digital sector provided £158.3 billion to the UK economy. This contributed 7.2% to the total UK GVA, a slight increase from 7.1% in 2021. Thus, the escalating volume of electronically stored data is fuelling the expansion of the eDiscovery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The eDiscovery Market?

Major players in the eDiscovery include:

• Casepoint LLC

• CloudNine Discovery Services Inc.

• Commvault Systems Inc.

• Conduent Incorporated

• Conduent Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• KLDiscovery Inc.

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Epiq Systems LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of eDiscovery Market?

The propulsion of technological progress is becoming an increasingly prominent trend in the eDiscovery market. Leading players in the market are emphasizing the adoption of sophisticated technologies, especially those based on cloud-based platforms, to fortify their market foothold. For example, in March 2022, a software solutions corporation based in the U.S known as Epic Systems Inc., unveiled the Epiq Service Cloud. Its aim is to Elevate Legal Service Delivery Excellence for both Corporate Legal Departments and Law Firms. The Epiq Service Cloud includes an assortment of intelligence and productivity applications. These are powered by cloud technology services which facilitate a unified digital experience for the proprietary technology of Epiq and other industry tools from third parties.

How Is The eDiscovery Market Segmented?

The ediscoverymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SEMs)

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By End-User Vertical: BFSI, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication, Government, Energy and Utility, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Software, Hardware

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The eDiscovery Market?

In 2024, North America led the eDiscovery market in terms of magnitude. However, the highest rate of growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The eDiscovery market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

