NUJ opposes plans to scrap public notices in local papers

The NUJ has urged the UK government to retain requirements for alcohol licensing notices and changes to local governance to be printed in local newspapers.

Alcohol licensing notices are a key source of income for local papers and a key source of information for local communities. Examples of notices include plans to open a new pub or nightclub as well as changes to an existing venue’s operating hours.

Earlier this month the government launched a public consultation on alcohol licensing reforms, which include a proposal to abolish the requirement to advertise these notices in local papers.

Similarly, the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill proposes removing the requirement for notices on local authority governance changes to be published in local papers. As the government plans to introduce sweeping local authority reforms, this could severely affect democratic engagement, restricting communities’ ability to access information and hold elected representatives to account.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"These proposals are a double blow to local papers and the public. People have a right to know what is happening in their community, and local papers remain the main source of news for many - particularly those who are digitally excluded. "Journalism is already severely underfunded in the UK and depriving papers of reliable revenue could put local titles at risk of collapse. Like pubs, local papers must be recognised as assets of community value. "We urge the government to rethink these proposals and consider the role of local papers in providing trusted news and fostering social cohesion. The NUJ's News Recovery Plan offers various practical measures the government could adopt to reinvigorate local journalism – from extending business rates relief for local titles to introducing a windfall tax on tech giants to sustain the industry.”

