RAMAYANA – THE GRAND SHINES AT THE BHAVAN: A HISTORIC CULTURAL TRIUMPH IN LONDON

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wave of divine energy swept through The Bhavan, London, as Epic Timeless Productions presented “Ramayana – The Grand”, a spellbinding theatrical masterpiece that brought India’s eternal epic to life.With immersive storytelling, live music, powerful performances, and stunning choreography, the production transported audiences into the heart of the Ramayana — an Auspicious textbook for all generations , a time immemorial saga of dharma, courage, and devotion. The event was celebrated as both a heritage meet-up and a spiritual stage act, uniting communities, dignitaries, and cultural organizations in one powerful evening.HERITAGE MEETUP & GRAND SUCCESSThe evening opened with blessings and cultural reflection, hosted at The Bhavan, one of the UK’s foremost institutions for Indian art and culture. The show received a standing ovation from a full house, marking it as one of the most memorable Indian stage productions in London this year.“Ramayana is not just a story — it’s a mirror for every generation. Through this production, we wanted audiences to feel the dharma, the choice, and the divine strength within,”— Nimit Shishodia & Sunit Dhiwar, Founders, Epic Timeless Productions“It’s a moment of pride for The Bhavan to host such a profound performance. Ramayana – The Grand beautifully merges our cultural heritage with modern storytelling,”— Nanda Ji, Director, The BhavanWORDS FROM DIGNITARIES“What we witnessed today is the power of India’s living civilization — where art becomes devotion and devotion becomes message,” — Anuradha J, High Commission of India (UK)“This show revived the essence of Sanatan values and unity in diversity. It’s heartening to see our youth and artists embrace dharma in such creative ways,” — Er. Trupti Patel Ji, President, Hindu Forum of Britain“Ramayana – The Grand is a living scripture on stage. It’s education through emotion, and devotion through art,” — Nabhi Nandan Ji, London Institute of Vedic Education (LIVE)“This production is not just entertainment — it’s enlightenment. It inspires us to live with integrity, courage, and compassion,” — Dr. Vivek Kaul Ji, Global Sanatan Aid Foundation“In the cosmic rhythm of this play, we found timeless truth. May Ramayana – The Grand continue to awaken the divinity within every soul,” — Acharya Abhiyogi Ji, SSUKA NEW ERA OF CULTURAL STORYTELLINGRamayana – The Grand marked not only a successful stage production but also the rise of a new creative movement — where ancient Indian wisdom meets modern artistic expression.Key Casts were Lord Shri Ram as Truptesh Kanvinde, Mata Sita as Priyanka Kanvinde, Shri Laxman Omkar Dalvi as and Shri Hanuman as Devendra Manhas, Ravan as Rajiv Dahdeech, Stage Direction by Vidya Dhiwar, VFX/AI supported by Manish Rathore & Atul Sachdev and Project Management by Nirish Gohil, with Choreography from Monali Dance Studio, Prasad Served from London Institute of Vedic Education (LIVE).Event: Ramayana – The Grand | Venue: The Bhavan, London | Date: 18 October 2025Presented by: Epic Timeless ProductionsWebsite: www.bhavan.net Supported by: Arts Council England | SBI UK | Sudha Murty Foundation | Chellaram Foundation | Parthiv & Sheetal, Pinku Groceries and Indya restaurant.Media Contact:Epic Timeless Productions📧 info@epictimelessproductions.com

