SCHMID Group secures Major Orders for AI Server PCB Production Equipment

SCHMID Group secures two major PCB orders for AI server applications, delivering full production lines with V+ and H+ systems, boosting AI hardware growth

Our technology is trusted beyond IC-substrates, powering full PCB production lines for AI-Server-Boards - one of the fastest-growing, most demanding markets worldwide.” — Christian Schmid, CEO of SCHMID Group

FREUDENSTADT, GERMANY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCHMID Group, a global equipment maker and solution provider for Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and IC-Substrate manufacturing – today announced the successful acquisition of two significant orders in the fast-growing field of PCB for artificial intelligence (AI) server applications. So called AI-Server-Boards. In one project, SCHMID will deliver a complete wet-process equipment setup featuring its advanced V+ and H+ systems. The second project involves the supply of technically critical horizontal H+ machines, marking a breakthrough outside the typical PCB and IC-substrate business. Equally significant, one of the customers has awarded SCHMID full responsibility for an entire production line, demonstrating strong confidence in SCHMID’s technology and services, and paving the way for future investment opportunities.Market Context: AI and Semiconductor GrowthThe orders underscore SCHMID Group’s growing role in enabling advanced electronics manufacturing at a time of unprecedented AI-driven demand. According to IDC, the semiconductor industry will reach $785.5 billion in revenue in 2025, with an accelerated trajectory toward $1.1 trillion by 2029, fueled by AI adoption. TrendForce reports that global AI server shipments will grow 24.3% year-over-year in 2025, with major North American cloud service providers leading the surge, supported by sovereign cloud projects in Europe and the Middle East. This AI-driven growth is directly impacting IC-substrate and PCB technologies. TechSearch International highlights that demand for large-body substrates is rising due to the increasing number of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks and the requirements of co-packaged optics (CPO) for AI applications. These technology trends reinforce the strategic importance of SCHMID’s process equipment portfolio.Executive Statement“These orders mark a pivotal milestone for SCHMID Group. They demonstrate that our technology is needed and trusted not only in IC-substrates, but also in full PCB production lines for AI-Server-Board – one of the fastest growing and most demanding markets worldwide. The AI server segment is characterized by rapid innovation cycles and frequent hardware refreshes. Typical AI server boards have an estimated lifecycle of only 18 to 24 months before new architectures drive demand for next-generation designs. This dynamic creates a recurring need for advanced PCB manufacturing solutions, where reliability, precision, and scalability are critical. By winning these projects, SCHMID positions itself at the center of this cycle. Each generation of AI server boards requires more layers, smaller features, tighter process windows, and new materials – exactly where our V+ and H+ systems as well as our C+ system for future geometries deliver a unique advantage. For us, this is not only about the orders at hand, but about establishing SCHMID Group as a long-term partner in an industry projected to maintain double-digit growth. The confidence placed in us by these customers is a strong signal that SCHMID will play a significant role in shaping the future of AI hardware”, said Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer, SCHMID Group.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.About the SCHMID GroupThe SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com Sources for market data:TechSearch International, Advanced Packaging Update, Volume 2 – July 2025; IDC; TrendForce.

