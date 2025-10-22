BPMG’s GemHub Forms Strategic Collaboration with Ethereum Layer-2 Network Scroll

BPMG

Blockchain company BPMG announced that its flagship project GemHub has entered into a strategic collaboration with Scroll

Our collaboration on stablecoin systems will be a cornerstone in bridging Web3 technologies with real-world payments.” — Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain company BPMG announced that its flagship project GemHub has entered into a strategic collaboration with Scroll, an Ethereum-based Layer-2 network leveraging zero-knowledge rollup (zkRollup) technology.

Scroll, developed over the past three years since 2021, has processed more than 100 million transactions to date, achieving a throughput of 110+ transactions per second and a total value locked (TVL) of $1.3 billion. Known for its scalability and low transaction costs, Scroll is widely recognized as one of the most promising Layer-2 solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, GemHub will integrate Scroll’s chain technology into its Web3 ecosystem, beginning with Poplus, a next-generation social platform currently in development. The companies will also collaborate on stablecoin infrastructure, extending BPMG’s ongoing projects with Kbank in Thailand and Dubai to support cross-border payments and real-world adoption.

“By integrating Scroll into GemHub, we aim to scale our ecosystem globally and accelerate the adoption of blockchain in everyday life,” said Ji-Hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “Our collaboration on stablecoin systems will be a cornerstone in bridging Web3 technologies with real-world payments.”

GemHub’s flagship product, Poplus, is set to launch later this year. The Web3-based social platform allows users to curate and evaluate content, rewarding them with GemHub tokens. It will also integrate with Web3 games such as Fortress, Dragon Flight, and Rappelz M, alongside personalized AI agent features.

About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides a wide range of services in blockchain and AI, including the multi-chain wallet K-Mint, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and the EcoSpace AI solution. The company has secured a approx. $5 million USD (₩7 billion WON)Series A investment and actively collaborates with leading IT enterprises such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung’s Galaxia Metaverse. Through its subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates in the gaming sector, publishing titles such as TalesRunner, TalesRunner RPG, and Fortress 3.

About Scroll

Scroll is an Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling solution that leverages zero-knowledge rollup (zkRollup) technology to enable fast and cost-efficient transactions. Developed over a span of three years since 2021, Scroll has processed over 100 million transactions to date, achieving throughput of more than 110 transactions per second and maintaining a total value locked (TVL) of approximately $1.3 billion, making it one of the most notable platforms in the global blockchain industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.