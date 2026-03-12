BPMG Secures Joint IP Ownership of Global Hit Cooking Game ‘Cooking Adventure’

BPMG

BPMG secures joint IP ownership of the global hit cooking game ‘Cooking Adventure’ with over 33 million downloads and plans expansion to Steam, HTML5, and Web3.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG (CEO Ji-hoon Cha), a blockchain technology company, announced it has signed an agreement with game developer Grampus (CEO Ji-in Kim) for the joint ownership and business operations of the intellectual property (IP) for the globally popular cooking simulation game 'Cooking Adventure.'

'Cooking Adventure' is a casual mobile game that has surpassed 33 million downloads worldwide. In the game, players manage a variety of restaurants, cook diverse dishes, and serve customers while growing their culinary business. In the Korean market, the game is widely known under the title 'My Little Chef.'

Under the agreement, the two companies will jointly own the IP for 'Cooking Adventure' and collaborate as strategic partners. BPMG will assume key responsibilities including game development and global service operations, leading the overall management of the game’s live services.

In addition, the full development and operations team behind 'Cooking Adventure' will transition to BPMG. This move is expected to ensure more stable live operations, continuous content updates, and enhanced service quality while preserving the core gameplay experience enjoyed by existing players.

The companies also plan to expand the game to new platforms. An HTML5 version is currently in development, allowing players to access the game directly through web browsers without installation. The title is also planned for release on the global PC platform Steam, enabling the companies to reach a broader global audience.

Furthermore, BPMG plans to develop a Web3-based game leveraging the 'Cooking Adventure' IP to expand its proprietary blockchain gaming ecosystem, GemHUB.

“This collaboration is particularly meaningful as it secures a globally proven game IP along with an outstanding development team,” said Ji-hoon Cha, CEO of BPMG. “Leveraging this joint IP ownership, we plan to expand into new platforms and develop additional content that will create sustainable growth opportunities for the company.”

Through this agreement, BPMG expands its gaming portfolio into the cooking simulation genre. Its gaming subsidiary Blomics currently services popular titles including 'TalesRunner,' 'Fortress 3 Blue,' and the 'EOS' series ('EOS RED' and 'EOS BLACK').

About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain and AI-driven services, including the multi-chain wallet KMINT, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and the EcoSpace AI solution. The company raised KRW 7 billion in Series A funding and maintains ecosystem partnerships with leading IT companies such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxia Metaverse.

Through its gaming subsidiary Blomics, BPMG operates several game services including 'TalesRunner,' 'Fortress 3 Blue,' 'EOS RED,' and 'EOS BLACK.'

