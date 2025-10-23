Facial Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Facial Beauty Devices Market Worth?

The market for facial beauty devices has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $18.07 billion in 2024 to $21.18 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The historic period growth is largely driven by factors such as heightened consumer awareness, clinical studies, and enhanced accessibility of facial beauty devices.

In the coming years, the facial beauty devices market is anticipated to experience swift expansion. It is projected to reach a value of $39.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the increasing demand for non-invasive skincare solutions, the evolution of facial beauty devices, greater accessibility due to decreased costs, the call for evidence-based skincare solutions, and the broadening of the consumer base and market presence. Key trends predicted in the forecast period encompass the amalgamation of superior technologies, intelligent features, non-invasive anti-aging solutions, customised skincare technology, and the development and novelty in the facial beauty device market.

What Are The Factors Driving The Facial Beauty Devices Market?

The escalating prevalence of skin-related diseases is predicted to push forward the expansion of the facial beauty device market. Skin issues are characterized by conditions that affect the skin's surface, manifesting various symptoms such as acne, itchy, burning sensations, rashes, and alterations in pigmentation. As awareness about skin problems grows and the craving for tailor-made skincare routines increases, so does the demand for facial beauty devices. These devices provide an array of advantages for different skin issues, enhancing the general health and appearance of the skin when judiciously and consistently used. For instance, the cancer-control agency based in Australia, Cancer Australia, reported 18,257 fresh cases of skin melanoma in 2023, a surge from the previous two years with 15,628 cases. Consequently, the escalation in skin problem prevalence fuels the growth of the facial beauty device market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Facial Beauty Devices Market?

Major players in the Facial Beauty Devices include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Procter and Gamble

• Panasonic Corporation

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Philips N.V.

• NuFace

• MTG Co. Ltd.

• Clinique Clinique Laboratories

• Nu Skin Enterprises

• Conair Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Facial Beauty Devices Sector?

Key players in the facial beauty device market, such as AMIRO, are refining their competitive strategy through the incorporation of innovative smart technologies like optoelectronic technology. This advanced technology involves the creation and use of hardware equipment that converts electrical energy into light, enabling real-world applications of photovoltaic or light-emitting tools. For instance, in September 2023, AMIRO, a company from China specializing in beauty and skincare tech, introduced two new devices - the AMIRO S2 SEAL and the AMIRO LumoMax. The AMIRO LumoMax, an user-friendly LED light beauty device, offers post-surgery skincare through five daily treatments: whitening, calming, acne elimination, sleep, and privacy. Meanwhile, the AMIRO S2, a newer model of AMIRO's initial stamping beauty tool, offers accurate anti-aging care with a four-color zoning mask, which removes the need for device adjustment or setting changes. Both devices exemplify AMIRO's commitment to precision skincare and their groundbreaking application of precision science and in-depth optoelectronic integration within the skincare market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Facial Beauty Devices Market Share?

The facial beauty devicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cleansing Devices, Oxygen And Steamer, Dermal Rollers, Acne Removal Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Other Types

2) By Mode Of Operation: Electric, Battery Operated, Manual, Devices, Other Modes Of Operations

3) By Application: Beauty Salon, Household, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cleansing Devices: Facial Brushes, Sonic Cleansing Devices, Foaming Cleansing Devices

2) By Oxygen And Steamer: Facial Steamers, Oxygen Infusion Devices

3) By Dermal Rollers: Microneedling Rollers, Cosmetic Rollers

4) By Acne Removal Devices: Acne Extractors, Blue Light Therapy Devices

5) By Hair Removal Devices: IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Devices, Laser Hair Removal Devices

6) By Other Types: LED Light Therapy Devices, Anti-Aging Devices, Skin Tightening Devices

What Are The Regional Trends In The Facial Beauty Devices Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for facial beauty devices and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report on the facial beauty devices market encompasses areas of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

