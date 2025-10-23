Global Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market to Reach $121.84 Billion at a Steady 7.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Exterminating And Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Be By 2025?

The market size for exterminating and pest control services has seen robust growth in recent years. Projected to rise from $84.65 billion in 2024 to $90.74 billion in 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This expansion during the historical period can be credited to factors such as health and safety worries, regulatory requirements, growing urbanization and population density, food safety norms, and varying climatic conditions.

The market size for extermination and pest control services is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $121.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the use of environmentally friendly pest control methods, internationalization of food supply chains, the application of integrated pest management (IPM), elevated consumer expectations, and advancements in pest control technologies. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period include emphasis on education and prevention, the advent of intelligent pest control devices, adherence to regulatory standards and certifications, augmented pest control in urban regions, and the application of predictive analytics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Landscape?

The rise in the occurrence of diseases caused by pests is projected to fuel the expansion of the exterminating and pest control services market. These diseases, commonly referred to as vector-borne diseases, are maladies in humans instigated by parasites, bacteria, and viruses that are transferred by vectors. Practical pest control actions such as exterminating and pest control involve curtailing the propagation of these vectors, either by eradicating their breeding habitats or by exterminating mature insects via insecticides or other strategies. For instance, as per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a government body based in Sweden whose aim is to fortify Europe's protection against communicable diseases, the EU/EEA documented 1 133 human cases and 92 deaths from West Nile virus infection in June 2023, with 1 112 cases acquired locally in 11 countries in 2022, marking the maximum number of cases since the peak epidemic year. Furthermore, in 2022, 71 locally acquired dengue fever cases were documented in the EU/EEA, equating to the aggregate number of cases reported in the preceding decade. Therefore, the escalating occurrence of diseases caused by pests will stimulate the exterminating and pest control services market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market?

Major players in the Exterminating And Pest Control Services include:

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Rollins Inc.

• Anticimex Group

• Dodson Pest Control Inc.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Massey Services Inc.

• ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

• Arrow Exterminators Inc.

• The Terminix International

• Bayer AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Exterminating And Pest Control Services Industry?

Leading firms in the extermination and pest control sector are concentrating their efforts on creating novel solutions to consolidate their standing in the market. For example, in March 2022, Provivi, Inc., an American scientific company that develops safer, industrial-scale insect control technologies, teamed up with Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, to introduce Nelvium in Indonesia. Nelvium, the country's first-ever mating disruption product, is designed to help rice farmers more effectively manage harmful pests. Given that rice is the primary energy source for half the global population, this development is significant. While agriculture has leveraged pheromones for over 30 years for pest control, this marks the first instance of applying this technique to Indonesian rice. Benefits of using pheromones in a proficient pest management system encompass their highly specific target activity and an action mode that discourages instead of eradicating pests, thereby encouraging biodiversity conservation and growth of non-target species. Syngenta Crop Protection is a Swiss company that produces agricultural services and crop protection chemicals.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market

The exterminating and pest control servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Other Control Methods

2) By Pest Type: Insect, Termite, Rodents, Other Pest Types

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical: Insecticides, Rodenticides, Pesticides

2) By Mechanical: Traps And Barriers, Exclusion Techniques, Vacuuming

3) By Biological: Natural Predators, Microbial Pest Control Agents, Biopesticides

4) By Other Control Methods: Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Cultural Control, Physical Control

Exterminating And Pest Control Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the top region in the exterminating and pest control services market. The report also encapsulates the market performance in other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

