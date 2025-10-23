Event And Exhibition Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $63.1 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Event And Exhibition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

October 23, 2025

In the past few years, the event and exhibition market has seen substantial growth. From $47.66 billion in 2024, it is expected to expand to $50.32 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The historical growth patterns can be linked to factors like better business networking opportunities, growing consumer desire for experiences, economic development, support from government and institutions, the progress of infrastructure, and a rise in corporate marketing expenditures.

The outlook for the event and exhibition sector indicates significant expansion in the coming years, with the market size projected to reach $63.1 billion by 2029, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors propelling this growth over the forecast period include the emergence of hybrid and digital events, growth in developing markets, a surge in experiential marketing requests, higher spending in event technology, as well as an increase in both corporate and consumer events. Major shifts forecasted for this period encompass the inclusion of virtual and augmented reality, commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly events, use of AI and automated systems in event management, data-led event strategies, and uniquely tailored event experiences.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Event And Exhibition Market?

The escalating allocations in business conferences and symposiums are anticipated to drive the expansion of the events and exhibitions market in the future. When businesses earmark funds and resources for events designed for networking, product exposure, dissemination of knowledge, and corporate growth, it is referred to as investing in corporate conferences. These gatherings are built on the pillars of networking, brand awareness, and direct customer interaction. Heightened spending on such events creates a need for venues such as hotels, conference halls, and distinctive event spaces, thus bolstering the revenue for these establishments. For instance, Northstar Travel Media Ltd., a UK-based B2B information and marketing solutions firm, reported in July 2024 that a survey of 185 organizations shows a surge in sector confidence. It reported an extension in booking lead times from 11 to 16 weeks, an average enquiry value of £27,853, and rising investments, with 85% of organizations investing in development at an average of £348,035 in the previous year. Additionally, 78% now have a dedicated strategy - a 10% increase since October 2023. Hence, the upward trend in investments in corporate conferences and symposiums are fueling the expansion of the events and exhibitions market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Event And Exhibition Market?

Major players in the Event and Exhibition include:

• RELX Group

• The Freeman Company LLC

• Informa Markets

• GL Events

• Reed Exhibitions

• Cvent Inc.

• Messe Frankfurt GmbH

• MCH Group AG

• Artexis Easyfairs

• Clarion Events Ltd

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Event And Exhibition Market?

Leading organizations in the events and exhibitions sector are prioritizing the integration of innovative technology, including sophisticated transaction structures, to enhance the attendee's ticketing experience, streamline business operations, and bolster engagement through the adoption of pioneering technologies. The transaction architecture for event ticketing implies the technical platform that facilitates secure payment processing, effective ticket dissemination, real-time authentication, and comprehensive ticket management for events. For example, in August 2023, Leap Event Technology, an American event solutions firm, introduced a novel integrated merchant services solution intended to simplify payment management for event organizers. This Stripe-powered solution forms part of Leap's extensive portfolio of event technology services, including ticketing and e-commerce products customized for a range of sectors like music, sports, and performing arts. Moreover, the service comes with fraud protection mechanisms to assure secure transactions and is offered to customers without any additional charges. The unveiling of this service aims to enhance operational effectiveness for event planners while making ticket sales and merchandise transactions simpler to conduct.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Event And Exhibition Market Growth

The event and exhibitionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Mixed Or Hybrid, Other Types

2) By Event Types: Corporate Events, Trade Shows And Exhibitions, Social Events, Sports Events, Other Event Types

3) By Revenue Streams: Exhibitor Fee, Sponsorship Fee, Entrance Fee, Services, Other Revenue Streams

4) By End User: Consumer Goods And Retail Sector, Automotive And Transportation Sector, Industrial, Entertainment, Real Estate And Property, Hospitality Sector, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Business-To-Business (B2B): Trade Shows And Conferences, Corporate Networking Events, Industry-Specific Exhibitions, B2B Product Launch Events, Professional Development And Training Events

2) By Business-To-Consumer (B2C): Consumer Expos And Fairs, Retail And Product Demonstration Events, Public Trade Shows, Consumer Technology And Innovation Events, Festivals And Cultural Exhibitions

3) By Mixed Or Hybrid: Hybrid Conferences (Online And In-Person), Virtual And Physical Expos, Hybrid Product Launches And Showcases, Webinars With Live Exhibitions, Hybrid Networking And Career Fairs

4) By Other Types: Virtual Events And Online Exhibitions, Community Events And Public Gatherings, Niche Or Specialized Events (E.G., Charity Galas, Local Festivals), Educational And Training Events, Nonprofit And Government Expos

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Event And Exhibition Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the market in the events and exhibitions sector and anticipated growth is fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report covers several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

