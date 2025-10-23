Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Market to Reach US $40.64 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Market?

The market size of environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations has seen solid growth during recent years with an expected increase from $28.87 billion in 2024 to $30.99 billion in 2025. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, is largely driven by factors like heightened environmental consciousness, advocacy efforts, educational initiatives, and conservation projects along with legal advocacy.

The market size of environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is predicted to reach roughly $40.64 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This projected surge in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as climate change mitigation, adoption of sustainable practices, reliance on renewable energy and green technology, and marine conservation. Climatic change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, sustainable farming and food systems, green finance combined with impact investment, and eco-friendly tech are noted as major trends for the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Growth?

The anticipated increase in the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market is primarily driven by escalating concerns about the potential extinction of various species. Extinction refers to the gradual elimination or eradication of any species, generally caused by environmental factors such as global change, natural catastrophes, chronic environmental problems, habitat fragmentation, or ecological relations like competition, disease, or predation. Environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations work towards ensuring the non-extinction of species and safeguarding biodiversity by emphasizing the essentiality of preserving endangered species and their habitats through educational programs and outreach activities. To illustrate, a study published by the Society of Environmental Journalists, a Belgium-based scientific research journal, evaluated the conservation status of over 71,000 animal species in June 2023. The findings revealed that 48% of the examined species have a dwindling population, while less than 3% are experiencing growth. This escalating concern about species extinction is thus fuelling the expansion of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Market?

Major players in the Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations include:

• The Nature Conservancy

• World Wildlife Fund Inc.

• Natural Resources Defense Council Inc.

• Sierra Club Foundation

• Wildlife Conservation Society

• Oceana Inc.

• Conservation International Foundation

• National Audubon Society Inc.

• The Jane Goodall Institute

• Royal Society for the Protection of Birds

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Market?

Many leading organizations in environmental conservation and wildlife protection have been creating fundraising initiatives like the Biodiversity Conservation Funding Initiative. This is to quicken investments into the maintenance of biodiversity and ecosystems, effectively combat global biodiversity loss, and assist countries in the developing world. The intent behind the Biodiversity Conservation Funding Initiative is to offer financial aid and backing for projects designed to preserve biodiversity and ecosystems. As an example, in August 2023, both Canada and the United Kingdom introduced the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) at the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility in Vancouver. This fund was designed to speed up investment in conserving biodiversity and ecosystem sustainability. It strives to obtain resources from public, private, and philanthropic sectors, primarily supporting biodiversity projects in developing nations, projects led by indigenous people, and those based in small island developing states. This initiative holds immense importance as it not only tackles biodiversity loss, but also fosters inclusive and gender-responsive conservation measures, and aids in meeting global goals to reverse natural degradation by 2030 and recover ecosystems by 2050.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Market Report?

The environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Land Resources Conservation, Natural Resource Conservation, Wildlife Preservation And Protection, Energy Conservation And Development, Environmental Beautification, Forest Resources, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Botanical Gardens, Native Plant Societies, Other Types

2) By Mode Of donation: Online, Offline

3) By Organization Location: Domestic, International

Subsegments:

1) By Land Resources Conservation: Soil Erosion Control, Land Restoration And Rehabilitation, Wetlands Conservation, Agricultural Land Conservation

2) By Natural Resource Conservation: Water Conservation, Mineral Resources Conservation, Air Quality Management, Renewable Resources Conservation

3) By Wildlife Preservation And Protection: Endangered Species Protection, Habitat Conservation, Anti-Poaching Initiatives, Wildlife Corridor Establishment

4) By Energy Conservation And Development: Renewable Energy Promotion, Energy Efficiency Programs, Clean Energy Research And Development, Carbon Footprint Reduction

5) By Environmental Beautification: Urban Green Spaces Development, Public Parks And Gardens, Scenic Area Preservation, Clean-Up Initiatives

6) By Forest Resources: Reforestation And Afforestation, Forest Protection, Sustainable Forestry Practices, Forest Fire Management

7) By Wildlife Sanctuaries: Protected Wildlife Areas, National Parks, Habitat Restoration In Sanctuaries

8) By Botanical Gardens: Public And Private Botanical Gardens, Botanical Research And Conservation, Plant Species Conservation

9) By Native Plant Societies: Native Plant Restoration, Native Plant Education And Awareness, Habitat Protection For Native Species

10) By Other Types: Environmental Advocacy, Sustainability Education Programs, Climate Change Research And Mitigation

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Industry?

In 2024, the Environment, Conservation, and Wildlife Organizations market had Asia-Pacific leading as the largest region, followed by North America as the second largest. This report on the market for Environment, Conservation, and Wildlife Organizations covers multiple regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

