Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market to Reach USD $4445.74 Billion by 2029 at 5% CAGR

Transportation Infrastructure Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Transportation Infrastructure Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market?

The market size for constructing transportation infrastructure has seen significant growth in the past few years. The value is expected to increase from $3480.54 billion in 2024 to $3654.96 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historical period is attributable to factors such as population expansion, urban development, old infrastructure, government funding, advancements in technology, and environmental rules.

The market size for transportation infrastructure construction is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years. The market is expected to soar to $4445.74 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the emergence of intelligent transportation systems, the incorporation of renewable energy, adaptation to climate change, public-private collaborations (PPPs), and advances in digitalization and automation. Upcoming trends during the forecast period comprise of eco-friendly infrastructure, multimodal transportation centers, robust infrastructure, data-led decision-making processes, and modular construction techniques.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Transportation Infrastructure Construction Global Market Growth?

The continuous growth of the tourism sector is anticipated to foster the expansion of the construction market for transportation infrastructure. The realm of tourism encapsulates all activities, amenities, and facilities that enable leisure and travel experiences for individuals exploring locations beyond their usual habitats. Factors such as increasing disposable income, easier travel access, and the desire to experience different cultures and leisurely activities drive the growth of the tourism industry. It is often essential for tourist hotspots to have decent road networks, providing a passageway to attractions, lodgings, and facilities. Consequently, to support the tourism sector, enhance the connectivity of destinations, and stimulate economic growth in tourist regions, both governments and transportation authorities invest in the construction and enhancement of roads and highways. For example, as reported by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based official statistics provider, the number of visits to the UK by international travelers increased from 2.8 million in May 2022 to 3.0 million in June 2022. Hence, it is projected that the expanding tourism sector will catalyze the growth of the construction market for transportation infrastructure.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market?

Major players in the Transportation Infrastructure Construction include:

• China Communications Construction Company

• Vinci SA

• CK Hutchison Holdings

• CRH plc

• Hochtief AG

• Bechtel Corporation

• Colas Group

• Fluor Corporation

• Bouygues Construction SA

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market?

Primary enterprises in the transportation infrastructure construction market are embarking on strategic alliances to improve project implementation and spur innovation. These partnerships entail mutually beneficial relationships where companies exploit each other's competencies and resources for common success. For example, in September 2023, Ferrovial, a Finland-based firm that provides construction and maintenance services for electrical technical services, established a partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology, a research university and technology institute in Georgia. This alliance is aimed at advancing innovation in transportation infrastructure. The collaborative efforts will promote joint research activities, avail fresh educational and advancement opportunities for learners, and assist Ferrovial in forging a more sustainable mobility future.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report?

The transportation infrastructure construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Infrastructure Type: Roads, Highways, And Bridges, Railways And Metros, Sea Ports, Airports

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance

3) By Application: Urban, Rural

Subsegments:

1) By Roads, Highways, And Bridges: Urban Roads, Rural Roads, Expressways, Overpasses, Underpasses, Pedestrian Bridges, Suspension Bridges

2) By Railways And Metros: Urban Railways, High-Speed Railways, Metro Stations And Tracks, Light Rail Systems

3) By Sea Ports: Container Terminals, Cargo Ports, Passenger Ports, Dry Ports, Port Expansion And Modernization

4) By Airports: Runways, Terminals, Taxiways, Cargo and Logistics Facilities, Airport Infrastructure Expansion

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Transportation Infrastructure Construction Industry?

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region held the top spot in the market for transportation infrastructure construction. North America, though, is predicted to have the most rapid growth in the forecasted timeframe. The market report for transportation infrastructure construction encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

