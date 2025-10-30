The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market Anticipated to Grow at 20.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%

How Big Is The Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a tremendous increase in the size of the quantum-safe multi-factor authentication market. The market is projected to expand from $1.46 billion in 2024 to a significant $1.77 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This substantial growth over the historic period can be attributed to a number of factors. These include regulatory compliance requirements, the escalating adoption of encryption solutions, an upsurge in incidents of identity theft, the expansion of enterprise security budgets, and the enactment of government policies related to cybersecurity.

It's anticipated that the market size for quantum-safe multi-factor authentication will experience significant expansion in the coming years, projecting a growth to $3.77 billion in 2029 at a 20.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge during the projection period can be credited to escalating quantum computing hazards, the incorporation of AI-based verification, proliferation of IoT and linked appliances, the need for passwordless authentication possibilities, and heightened uptake in the realm of financial services. The upcoming period will witness major trends such as increased acceptance of biometric validation, development of decentralized identification solutions, fusion with blockchain technology, emergence of passwordless multi-factor authentication, and the growth of quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market?

The quantum-safe multi-factor authentication market is expected to grow due to the escalating cyber threats. These threats, which aim to steal, damage or disrupt computer systems, networks, or data, are on the rise due to the quick expansion of internet-connected devices. This growth offers additional opportunities for malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities, making systems and networks more vulnerable to attacks and breaches. The application of quantum-resistant cryptography by quantum-safe multi-factor authentication aids in fighting off cyber threats, securing sensitive data from potential future threats while integrating various verification factors to prevent unauthorized access, thereby enhancing protection for digital identities and critical systems across networks. For example, according to the Australian Signals Directorate, a government agency of Australia, more than 36,700 calls were taken by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD) on its Cyber Security Hotline in the fiscal year 2023-24, illustrating a 12% increase from the previous year. Over 1,100 cyber security incidents were also tackled, further highlighting the continuous targeting of Australian systems and the consistent risks to essential networks. This emphasizes that the escalation in cyber threats is propelling the rise of the quantum-safe multi-factor authentication market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Industry?

Major players in the Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Thales S.A.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Kudelski SA

• Entrust Corporation

• OneSpan Inc.

• MagTek Inc.

• Futurex Inc.

• SEALSQ Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market In The Globe?

Prominent corporations involved in the quantum-secure multi-factor authentication sector are prioritizing the creation of superior solutions like professional-grade authentication techniques to fortify security against the latest cyber threats. Professional-grade authentication is an elevated security system that can be applied to corporate or essential applications, utilizing multiple factors to prevent illegal entry while leveraging progressive technologies such as quantum-proof cryptography, AI analytics, and hardware-centered security to offer strong and expandable safeguarding for delicate digital assets. For instance, American tech firm Google LLC, introduced quantum-secure security keys as part of its cloud key management service (Cloud KMS) in September 2023. The security keys, an example of professional-grade authentication, meet NIST post-quantum cryptography standards (FIPS 204 and FIPS 205) and bring in quantum-secure digital signatories. This enhancement is designed to guard data from potential quantum computing dangers that may compromise current encryption methods and enables businesses to examine and incorporate quantum-resistant cryptography today. Google's strategy also includes software and hardware backing, avenues for current key migration, and open-source implementation to guarantee a transparent and secure transition to quantum-secure encryption.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report?

The quantum-safe multi-factor authentication market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Authentication Method: Biometric, Password-Based, Token-Based, Smart Card, Other Authentication Methods

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Security Tokens, Smart Cards, Biometric Devices, Universal Serial Bus (USB) Authentication Keys

2) By Software: Authentication Management Software, Identity And Access Management (IAM) Solutions, Mobile Authentication Applications, Risk-Based Authentication Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Security Services, Training And Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Quantum-Safe Multi-Factor Authentication Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for quantum-safe multi-factor authentication. The market is predicted to grow the quickest in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions featured in the quantum-safe multi-factor authentication market report encompass North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

