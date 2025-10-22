Milesight Unveils Next-Generation Smart HVAC Solution to Power the Energy-Efficient Building Revolution

Smart HVAC Monitoring and Management Solution

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milesight, a multi-potential sensing products provider, today announced the expansion and optimization of its Smart HVAC Monitoring and Management Solution, directly addressing the massive market shift toward building energy efficiency and smart climate control.According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the number of smart thermostats installed across the U.S. is expected to nearly double from 19.6 million at the end of 2021 to 38.3 million by 2026. Furthermore, the environmental and economic imperative is clear: the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy estimates that smart thermostats can save up to 10% of residential energy consumption. Milesight’s solution is designed to exceed these savings, offering up to a 30% reduction in operational costs for commercial and residential applications.As the demand for smarter, more sustainable climate control continues to rise, Milesight takes the next step forward with a more integrated and data-driven approach. Milesight’s Smart HVAC Solution optimizes energy efficiency and occupant comfort through real-time insights and unified control, powered by a comprehensive suite of LoRaWAN-enabled sensors, smart thermostats, and IoT controllers.HVAC System ManagementMilesight’s HVAC Solution enables centralized, intelligent control of building climate systems. Through devices such as Milesight thermostats, temperature sensors, pipe pressure sensors, water leak sensors and IoT controllers, facility managers can schedule operations, monitor system performance, and ensure safe operation. Real-time data helps detect anomalies, prevent leaks, and protect assets with automatic shutoff and anti-freeze functions—ensuring reliable, efficient, and safe HVAC performance.Energy EfficiencyThe solution leverages Milesight thermostats, occupancy and people counting sensors, and power monitoring devices to create a dynamic, demand-driven HVAC environment. Systems automatically adjust based on real-time conditions, applying local automation to reduce unnecessary loads and optimize air distribution. By coordinating indoor environmental data, and analyzing energy usage patterns, the solution helps buildings achieve up to 30–50% energy savings while maintaining optimal comfort and performance.Enhanced ComfortDesigned for human-centric environments, the solution combines Milesight’s temperature, humidity, and IAQ sensors with people counting technology to create truly responsive climate experiences. It precisely regulates temperature and ventilation based on occupancy and air quality, ensuring clean, fresh, and comfortable air in every zone. Whether in offices or shared spaces, it delivers adaptive comfort and a healthier indoor atmosphere powered by real-time data intelligence.“The future of building management is wireless, predictive, and fundamentally energy-driven,” said Andy Lee, Sales Director of Milesight. “Our LoRaWAN-based smart HVAC solution provides flexible deployment for both new construction and retrofits—without the cost and complexity of extensive wiring. By combining high compatibility with BMS/EMS systems and advanced, data-driven controls, we are helping organizations meet stringent energy-saving standards and accelerate their ESG compliance goals.”Milesight’s Smart HVAC Solution has already proven its value in diverse applications, from energy-efficient hospital upgrades in Croatia to commercial offices in Germany and tourist apartments in Spain. With its plug-and-play deployment and robust integration capabilities, Milesight continues to drive the transformation toward smarter, greener, and more sustainable buildings worldwide.

