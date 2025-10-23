Food Authenticity Testing Market CAGR to be at 9% from 2025 to 2029 | $12.91 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Food Authenticity Testing Market?

The market size for food authenticity testing has seen a significant increase in recent years. The market, which was valued at $8.58 billion in 2024, is projected to hit $9.15 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This significant progress over the historic period has been influenced by factors such as worries about food safety, strict regulations, the internationalization of food supply chains, a rise in food fraud situations, along with the development of quick testing techniques.

In the coming years, the food authenticity testing market is predicted to witness significant growth, with an expected increase to $12.91 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This expansion during the projection period is largely due to an increased demand for products derived from plants, the emergence of handheld testing apparatus, the need for tailored testing solutions, a spike in concerns related to food allergens, and a shift towards non-damaging testing procedures. The forecast period will also see major trends such as improvements in analytical research procedures, a surge in the adoption of DNA testing, validations of organic and specialized goods, the use of blockchain technology for improved traceability, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Food Authenticity Testing Market?

The escalating incidents of food fraud across the globe are fuelling the expansion of the food authenticity testing market. Food fraud is a deceptive practice where inferior food products are intentionally marketed as high-quality to the consumers. Factors contributing to the hike in food fraud include the need to cater to increasing consumer demands, escalating fiscal pressures, and fewer regular checks. The practice of food authenticity testing assists in revealing these food frauds. As an illustration, a report from the Food Standards Agency, a non-ministerial department based in the UK, indicated in March 2023 that the annual estimated cost of food crime in the UK falls between £410 million and £1.96 billion. This represents 0.07% to 0.33% of annual food industry turnover. Thus, the escalating rate of food fraud is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the food authenticity testing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Food Authenticity Testing Market?

Major players in the Food Authenticity Testing include:

• SGS SA

• Intertek Group PLC

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• ALS Limited

• LGC Science Group Ltd.

• Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• EMSL Analytical Inc.

• Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

• Genetic ID NA Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Food Authenticity Testing Sector?

The emergence of product innovation is a significant trend attracting attention in the food authenticity testing market. Major players in the market are paving the way with innovative products like home testing kits to maintain their market standing. For example, MuscleBlaze, an Indian company specializing in food supplements and sports nutrition, introduced MB ProCheck, a home protein testing kit you can use yourself, in July 2022. The novel product leverages the hydrophobic aggregation technology to identify adulteration in whey protein.

What Segments Are Covered In The Food Authenticity Testing Market Report?

The food authenticity testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Isotope Methods, Immunoassay-Based Or ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), DNA Sequencing Or Barcoding, Next-Generation Sequencing, NMR Technique Or Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry

2) By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, Country Of Origin And Aging, Adulteration Tests, False Labeling

3) By Food Tested: Meat And Meat Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Ingredients, Cereals, Grains, And Pulses

Subsegments:

1) By PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based: Real-Time PCR, Digital PCR

2) By Isotope Methods: Stable Isotope Analysis, Radiocarbon Dating

3) By Immunoassay-Based Or ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Competitive ELISA

4) By DNA Sequencing Or Barcoding: Sanger Sequencing, Next-Generation DNA Barcoding, Next-Generation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing

5) By NMR Technique Or Molecular Spectrometry: Proton NMR, Carbon-13 NMR

6) By Mass Spectrometry: LC-MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry), GC-MS (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry)

View the full food authenticity testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-testing-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Food Authenticity Testing Market?

In 2024, Europe led in the food authenticity testing market. The highest projected growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the food authenticity testing market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

