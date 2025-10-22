Digiarty Software Launches ‘Restore Old Memories’ Initiative to Revive DVDs, Videos, and Images with AI

media restoration initiative

Digiarty introduces “Restore Old Memories” initiative, combining Winxvideo AI with WinX DVD Ripper to bring aging DVDs, Videos, and Images back to life with AI.

Many old memories lose clarity over time,” says Jack, CEO of Digiarty. “Our ‘Restore Old Memories’ Initiative uses AI to bring them back to life while preserving their emotional essence.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leader in multimedia software solutions, today announced the launch of its ‘Restore Old Memories’ initiative, designed to bring new life to aging media with the power of artificial intelligence. The campaign targets legacy media formats including family videos captured on early mobile phones or digital cameras, old DVDs, VHS and MiniDV recordings, and downloaded web videos or photos, enabling both individual users and media professionals to preserve, relive, and share their most treasured memories.

For more details about the initiative, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/enhance-video/dvd-video-photo-restoration.htm?ttref=2510-wbd-restore-bl-enpr

In today’s digital age, countless families, content creators, and movie enthusiasts possess a treasure trove of old media: classic movies, wedding tapes, early digital camera recordings of travel logs, and even childhood moments captured on first-generation mobile phones. Yet many of these memories remain trapped in low-resolution, blurry, motion jitter, or artifact-laden formats due to device limitations, aging physical media, outdated compression algorithms, or repeated transcoding. Such problems not only obscure cherished memories but also create obstacles for archivists, movie collectors, and everyday users who wish to preserve or share their recordings.

Digiarty addresses these long-standing challenges with Winxvideo AI, a next-generation AI-driven media restoration platform. Unlike traditional software and online tools that offer basic restoration—often resulting in over-smooth images, loss of subtle details, tedious manual adjustments, or potential data security risks—Winxvideo AI employs a multi-model AI architecture trained on millions of licensed images, audios, and videos. Since its release in late 2023 and refined through dozens of iterative updates, this advanced system allows for precise detail reconstruction, high-fidelity noise reduction, motion stabilization, super-resolution, and frame interpolation. All processing occurs locally, ensuring maximum user privacy and enabling efficient batch processing for large media collections.

The key features of WinxVideo AI for one-click old media restoration include:

- Super-Resolution: Upscale low-resolution videos，family recordings, VHS captures, or classic films from 360p, 480p, or 720p to Full HD or even 4K with 4x magnification while retaining fine textures and natural detail.

- Deblurring and Denoising: Recover pixelated, blurry, or overly compressed footage—such as web-downloaded clips or archival documentaries—while preserving visual authenticity.

- High-Fidelity Frame Interpolation: Smooth low-frame-rate or jittery videos up to 5x interpolation, making aging footage more fluid and supporting playback up to 480fps.

- Video Stabilization: Correct camera shake and motion artifacts found in handheld recordings or legacy family vacation videos, ensuring stable playback.

- Deinterlacing: Convert interlaced film and broadcast formats—common in old TV shows, DVDs, and camcorder footage—into progressive video for modern viewing standards.

- Audio Enhancement: Remove background noise, static, hiss and unwanted vocals to deliver clearer and more impressive sound reproduction.

- Photo and Face Restoration: Upscale photos up to 10K, restore old photos, repair facial details in portraits or family albums, colorize black-and-white images, and enhance scanned photographs for lifelike, emotionally resonant results.

Beyond simple and precise restoration, Winxvideo AI functions as a comprehensive multimedia toolkit, offering GPU-accelerated video conversion, compression, editing, and screen recording—all within the same privacy-first ecosystem.

Complementing this initiative is WinX DVD Ripper Platinum—Digiarty’s flagship DVD ripping software with 19 years of development expertise. It offers a seamless solution to convert physical DVDs into MP4 and other high-quality digital formats. When paired with Winxvideo AI, it enables comprehensive restoration across users’ collections, from beloved movies and TV series, to personal archives and home recordings.

“The emotional value of old memories is immeasurable, yet their technical quality has often locked them away,” says Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software. “With our ‘Restore Old Memories’ Initiative, we’re not just repairing pixels; we’re preserving the emotional heart of every photo and video, making professional-level restoration accessible to everyone.”

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum are now available as part of Digiarty Software’s “Restore Old Memories” initiative. For a limited time, users can enjoy special promotional pricing to experience professional-grade AI restoration and DVD digitization:

- Winxvideo AI: Originally $89.95, now available for $39.95 only.

- WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Originally $65.95, now available for $39.95.

- Bundle offer: Get both tools for only $49.95—a 68% discount off the original $155.90, saving $105.95.

These offers not only delivers an all-in-one solution for restoring old videos, photos, audio, and DVDs, but also includes lifetime upgrades, ensuring users always have access to the latest AI enhancement technologies. Users can take advantages of the limited-time offer through the official website:

- Windows version: https://www.winxdvd.com/enhance-video/dvd-video-photo-restoration.htm?ttref=2510-wbd-restore-bl-enpr.

- Mac version: https://www.macxdvd.com/macxvideo-ai/dvd-video-photo-restoration.htm?ttref=2510-wbd-restore-bl-enpr

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/.

