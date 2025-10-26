Pinaka ZTi Introduces Cost-Effective Private Cloud Solutions for Modern Enterprises

The logo of the Zero Touch Integration platform, symbolizing automated, secure, and cost-effective private cloud deployment as a modern alternative to proprietary virtualization stacks.

Designed to deliver enterprise-grade performance at startup-friendly prices, Pinaka ZTi empowers organizations to scale securely and efficiently.

Pinaka ZTi is closing the cloud complexity gap. We deliver zero-touch, enterprise-grade private cloud power without the exorbitant license fees or vendor lock-in.” — Ajith Narayanan

BANGLORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinakastra Technologies today announced the availability of its flagship private cloud platform, Pinaka ZTi, engineered to redefine how businesses deploy, scale, and manage cloud infrastructure.Built with performance, reliability, and affordability in mind, Pinaka ZTi enables organizations to run mission-critical workloads seamlessly — offering faster virtualization, reduced cloud spend, and greater control over data privacy.“Pinaka ZTi bridges the gap between enterprise performance and cost-efficiency,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s tailored for startups, SMBs, and large-scale enterprises seeking a scalable, secure, and customizable private cloud environment.”The platform’s architecture supports advanced workload automation, hybrid deployment models, and built-in monitoring — all while keeping infrastructure costs under control.Pinakastra continues to focus on simplifying cloud adoption through localized support, transparent pricing, and innovative features designed for the evolving digital ecosystem.About Pinakastra / Pinaka ZTi:Pinakastra Technologies is an Indian-based tech company focused on cloud innovation. Its flagship product, Pinaka ZTi, offers businesses a high-performance, private cloud environment built for agility, scalability, and cost efficiency.For more details, visit: www.pinakastra.com nithish@pinakastra.cloud9380401463

Pinaka ZTi - SV -v1.0 - Online Launch Event (26th-Jan-2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.