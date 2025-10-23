Farm Equipment Rental Market CAGR to be at 7.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $82.82 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Farm Equipment Rental Market?

Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in the size of the farm equipment rental market. This market is projected to expand from $58.08 billion in 2024 to $61.34 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors such as cost savings for farmers, seasonal demands, accessibility and flexibility, variety in land size, the capability to bypass depreciation costs, along with an assortment of crop types, have been instrumental in driving the growth during the historical period.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the farm equipment rental market size. This sector is predicted to escalate to $82.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The expected growth during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as environmental sustainability, government programs and subsidies, a scarcity of trained workers, the introduction of new rental platforms to the market, increasing land fragmentation, and global trade dynamics. Noteworthy trends for this period encompass partnerships with agriculture technology, advanced farming technologies, flexible rental plans and methods, platform collaborations for sharing equipment, and the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) in equipment.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Farm Equipment Rental Market?

The expansion of the farm equipment rental market is likely to be fueled by the lack of skilled labor. This labor shortage signifies a lack of adequately trained individuals for specific job roles. The escalating deficiency in qualified labor contributes to the growing need for farm equipment rentals, which is tremendously beneficial to the agricultural sector due to the ongoing labor scarcity. This rented equipment proves to be cost-effective for farmers and serves as a stimulus to the farm equipment rental market. The United States Census Bureau, a government agency, reported in September 2023 that the manufacturing sector will have to meet the requirement of filling 4 million jobs by 2030, with an estimated 2.1 million positions possibly remaining vacant due to a lack of skilled labor. This labor deficiency, therefore, acts as a propellant for the growth of the farm equipment rental market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Farm Equipment Rental Market?

Major players in the Farm Equipment Rental include:

• Deere And Company

• AGCO Corporation

• Escorts Kubota Limited

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

• CNH Industrial NV

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra And Mahindra Limited

• J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

• Messick Farm Equipment Inc.

• Pacific Tractor & Implement LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Farm Equipment Rental Market?

Progress in technology is a notable trend picking up traction in the agricultural equipment leasing market. Leading businesses in this sector are creating advanced technologies to consolidate their market position. For instance, Carnot Technologies, a Mahindra & Qualcomm funded, agro-tech firm from India, unveiled the Krish-e Smart Kit in March 2023. This is an IoT device for agricultural machinery that gives owners useful data on their tractors and other such devices via a smartphone and GPS-based time monitoring. This tool facilitates machine owners and rental firms in reducing tractor downtime, preventing unauthorized use, boosting income, and efficiently managing upkeep expenses. The advanced trip replay function of the Smart Kit allows tracking of haulage and commercial transportation. The platform also gives instant access to a range of cutting-edge farming vehicles along with the tracking and monitoring functionalities. The Krish-e Smart Kit, being the market's first aftermarket IoT solution, provides a handy, cost-effective and environmentally friendly means for farmers and firms to engage with and supervise their agricultural machinery regardless of their location.

What Segments Are Covered In The Farm Equipment Rental Market Report?

The farm equipment rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Tractors, Harvesters, Sprayers, Balers, Other Equipment Types

2) By Power Output: <30 HP, 31-70 HP, 71-130 HP, 131-250 HP, <250 HP

3) By Drive: Two-Wheel Drive, Four-Wheel Drive

Subsegments:

1) By Tractors: Utility Tractors, Row Crop Tractors, Orchard Tractors, Compact Tractors

2) By Harvesters: Combine Harvesters, Forage Harvesters, Sugarcane Harvesters

3) By Sprayers: Boom Sprayers, Backpack Sprayers, Aerial Sprayers

4) By Balers: Round Balers, Square Balers, Specialty Balers

5) By Other Equipment Types: Plows, Seeders, Cultivators, Tillage Equipment

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Farm Equipment Rental Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global farm equipment rental market and is predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

