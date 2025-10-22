Browardist Is Here: A New Digital Hub for Happenings, Eats and Intel Across the 954 (and Beyond)

Browardist.com launches alongside THE WEEKLY 954 newsletter. Veteran Fort Lauderdale-based travel, food and entertainment journalist Jesse Scott is the co-founder and editor of Browardist.

Paywall-free Browardist platform and THE WEEKLY 954 newsletter celebrate things to do, places to eat and things to know in Broward County, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward County officially has a new go-to complement for local stories and newsy nuggets. Browardist, an all-new digital news endeavor from veteran South Florida travel, food and entertainment journalist Jesse Scott and his wife and business partner, Lisa Martus, has launched to shine an even bigger spotlight on one of the United States’ most dynamic counties.

Browardist is built to inform and entertain with sharp, quick-hit coverage of what makes the county and broader region tick. The site focuses on things to do, places to eat, things to know and WTF (standing for Worth Traveling For and focusing on treks to Miami, Palm Beach, the Caribbean and beyond that are... actually worth braving traffic for). Browardist serves as a sleek, paywall-free hub for everything happening in the 954 and within reach.

“At its heart, Browardist is a celebration of the place nearly two million of us call home,” said Jesse Scott, co-founder and editor. “For as long as I’ve been globetrotting and inking stories, I’ve known that Broward is every bit as fascinating as the farthest corners out there. I see this endeavor as a way to complement the good work so many of our top-notch local storytellers – journalists, content creators and the in-between – are doing on a daily basis.”

Scott serves as the South Florida correspondent for Forbes Travel Guide, a Broward writer for Eater and a regular contributor to outlets including Miami New Times, Aventura Magazine and South Florida Business & Wealth. On an international level, he has penned or contributed to multiple Lonely Planet guidebooks focused on the state of Florida and has crafted features for outlets including USA Today, National Geographic, the BBC, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out, among others.

At the core of Browardist is THE WEEKLY 954, a clutter-free Monday morning newsletter landing at 9:54 a.m., presenting 9 things to do, 5 places to eat, 4 things to know and a dabble of WTF (Worth Traveling For) for the week ahead. Locals can submit story ideas, events and community news to desk@browardist.com for editorial consideration.

To help sustain and grow this local-first endeavor, the founders have also launched Beacons of Browardist, a curated group of business sponsors that provide critical support for the site’s free content and receive lasting visibility on both Browardist.com and within THE WEEKLY 954.

As Browardist builds momentum, readers can expect creative collaborations and fresh ways to interact with the region. “This is just the start,” added Scott. “We’re here to make the good stuff that much more accessible, mitigate the doom scrolling, keep things free and, yes, keep it fun.”

About Browardist

Browardist is a paywall-free, digital news platform dedicated to Broward County, Florida. Founded in 2025 by journalist Jesse Scott and operations lead Lisa Martus, the site features fast, engaging coverage of local happenings, restaurants, news and regional travel, complemented by its flagship newsletter, THE WEEKLY 954. For more on Browardist or to subscribe to THE WEEKLY 954, visit browardist.com or @browardist on Instagram and Facebook.

