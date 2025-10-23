Facility Management Services Market to Reach USD $3183.68 Billion by 2029 at 12.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Facility Management Services Market?

The market size of facility management services has seen a swift expansion in recent times. The market is expected to surge from $1744.37 billion in 2024 to $1971.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This substantial growth in the past can be linked to factors such as globalization, business expansion, altering consumer expectations in commercial spaces, increasing trend of outsourcing facility services, emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency as well as changes in workplace dynamics.

In the coming years, the market size for facility management services is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching $3183.68 billion in 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The predicted rise over this period can be linked to factors such as global growth and standardization of facilities, offloading non-core tasks, the necessity for data-based decision making, transition to green and sustainable buildings, and the emerging trend of remote work and flexible workspaces. Key developments expected within this phase encompass the integration of predictive analytics, tailored solutions for adaptable work areas, and improved security measures. There's also a growing focus on sustainable procedures and a noticeable shift towards managing facilities remotely.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Facility Management Services Global Market Growth?

The facility management services market is set to benefit substantially from the rising prominence of smart city initiatives. Increasingly, governments around the world are launching various projects aimed at the creation of smart cities. Facility management services play a critical role in these urban areas by introducing cutting-edge information and communication technologies (ICTs) into Urban Facility Management (UFM). These technologies offer a wealth of opportunities for enhancing current services and establishing new ones grounded in the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, the sharing of information, and intelligent applications. For instance, it was reported by the Institute of the Americas in February 2024 that global expenditure on smart city projects is expected to surpass $190 billion by the close of 2023. It is also anticipated that smart buildings will constitute a third of industrial IoT connections, and smart utilities will represent 23% by 2025. At the same time, even though Latin America accounts for under 10% of worldwide spending, the region is demonstrating an increasing interest in smart city initiatives. Consequently, the increasing implementation of smart city strategies is driving growth in the facility management services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Facility Management Services Market?

Major players in the Facility Management Services include:

• Atalian Servest AMK Limited

• BVG India Limited

• CBRE Group Inc.

• EMCOR Group Inc.

• International Service System A/S World

• Knight Facilities Management Limited

• Quess Corporation Limited

• Sodexo Inc.

• Spotless Group Holdings Limited

• QuickFMS

What Are The Future Trends Of The Facility Management Services Market?

Technological advancements are becoming increasingly prominent in the facility management services sector, a trend driven by companies' desires to broaden their service scope through the integration of these innovations. Businesses, particularly large-scale ones, commonly use cutting-edge technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM) to provide enhanced hard and soft services. For example, Compass Group, a UK-based facility management services firm, rolled out Saarthi-FX in March 2022. This fully digital, comprehensive solution redefines workplace engagement with facility management, striving to modernize tradition-bound workspaces using artificial intelligence and predictive modeling to boost office asset management and create a more intelligent, secure, and productive environment for employees. This solution also delivers uninterrupted customer support, fuses technology, people, and processes to enhance employee experiences, and transitions traditional workplaces into technology-driven spaces.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Facility Management Services Market Report?

The facility management servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Service Type: Hard Services, Soft Services, Other Services

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise

5) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Government, Education, Military And Defense, Real Estate, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) Software, Building Management Systems (BMS)

2) By Services: Maintenance And Repair Services, Cleaning And Janitorial Services, Security Services, Space Management Services, Energy Management Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Facility Management Services Industry?

In 2024, North America led the facility management services market in terms of size. The market report for facility management services encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

