Commercial Overhead Doors Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Commercial Overhead Doors Market Worth?

The market for commercial overhead doors has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $3.01 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $3.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The considerable increase during the historic period can be linked to a variety of factors, such as industrialization, urbanization, patterns in the construction industry, demographic changes, recovery from disasters, and resilience.

The market size for commercial overhead doors is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.59 billion by 2029 with an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The forecasted growth can be attributed to factors such as sustainability initiatives, e-commerce growth, regulatory modifications, investments in infrastructure, and industry-specific trends. Key trends expected to drive the market during the forecast period include energy-efficiency, emphasis on safety and security, customization, adherence to regulations and standards, and durability against severe weather conditions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Commercial Overhead Doors Market?

The anticipated increase in commercial construction is predicted to drive the progression of the commercial overhead doors market. Essentially, commercial construction entails the design, renovation, and creation of spaces for commercial, industrial, or business use. The rise in commercial construction needs is influenced by various factors, such as the growth of e-commerce, investment in infrastructure, and real estate investment. Commercial overhead doors promote efficient movement of goods, materials, and equipment into and out of commercial and industrial buildings. Additionally, these doors thwart unauthorized access, theft, and vandalism, thereby safeguarding valuable assets, inventory, and equipment within commercial and industrial spaces. As an example, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, reported that private commercial construction witnessed a notable increase of $1850 million (£1,723 million) in 2022, representing a 7.3% growth rate from the preceding period. Consequently, the surging demand for commercial construction is spurring the expansion of the overhead doors market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Commercial Overhead Doors Market?

Major players in the Commercial Overhead Doors include:

• Assa Abloy AB

• Janus International Group LLC

• Wayne Dalton Corporation

• Clopay Building Products Company Inc.

• Raynor Worldwide Inc.

• Amarr Garage Doors (Entrematic Group AB)

• Hormann Group

• CornellCookson

• C.H.I. Overhead Doors

• Haas Door Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Overhead Doors Industry?

Top firms in the commercial overhead doors market are producing superior products with the help of cutting-edge technologies, such as LED lighting - all to ensure a competitive advantage. Integrated LED lights enhance the safety and security of the garage space by deterring potential trespassers and establishing a more inviting ambiance. For instance, Overhead Door Corporation, an American producer of both residential and commercial door solutions, unveiled the Models 2129L and 2129BL in March 2023, these are the new Legacy 850 Garage Door Opener models outfitted with integrated LED lighting. These doors are designed to provide homeowners with an energy-conscious, visually appealing light feature, and a hassle-free use experience. Models 2129L/BL also provide superior home security and technology, including patent-protected auto-seek dual frequency technology, a self-diagnosing Safe-T-Beam System, the CodeDodger Access Security System, and integrated HomeLink and Car2U for added convenience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Commercial Overhead Doors Market Share?

The commercial overhead doors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sectional Doors, Rolling Doors, High Speed Doors, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Garage, Warehouse, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sectional Doors: Insulated Sectional Doors, Non-Insulated Sectional Doors, Industrial Sectional Doors, Residential Sectional Doors, Manual Sectional Doors, Automatic Sectional Doors

2) By Rolling Doors: Manual Rolling Doors, Motorized Rolling Doors, Steel Rolling Doors, Aluminum Rolling Doors, Fire-Resistant Rolling Doors, Rolling Grilles

3) By High Speed Doors: Automatic High-Speed Doors, High-Speed Rolling Doors, High-Speed Sectional Doors, Insulated High-Speed Doors, Flexible High-Speed Doors, High-Speed Doors for Cold Storage

4) By Other Types: Folding Doors, Aircraft Hangar Doors, Rapid Roll Doors, Overhead Shutter Doors, Pedestrian Access Overhead Doors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Commercial Overhead Doors Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for commercial overhead doors, with Asia-Pacific predicted to see the quickest growth in the coming years. The report on the commercial overhead doors market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

