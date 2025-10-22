Doctors enterprise agreement takes effect

Release date: 21/10/25

A new enterprise agreement between the Malinauskas Labor Government and doctors in South Australia’s public health system has now come into effect as of this week, after being approved by the South Australian Employment Tribunal.

The agreement for Salaried Medical Officers delivers a real wage increase above current inflation, as well as substantial additional support to junior doctors and those practicing in rural areas.

A total wage rise of 13% - including increases of 3.5% backdated to April 2025, 3.25% in April 2026, 3.25% in April 2027, and 3% in April 2028 – was secured under the agreement.

The agreement also includes:

A $4,050 base wage increase for trainee medical officers and senior registrars.

Incentives of up to $39,493 to attract and retain doctors in regional areas.

An increase in professional development payments for junior doctors in accredited training programs from $8,500 to $10,000, to ensure they can maintain high levels of clinical practice.

Minimum 10-hour breaks between shifts to help doctors get more time to rest and recharge.

Formal recognition of Rural Generalists and a boost in their attraction and retention allowances, recognising that their diverse skillsets are essential to meet the wide ranging and often complex health needs in rural and remote communities.

The agreement was endorsed by 72 per cent of doctors who took part in a ballot at the end of August, following extensive good faith negotiations between the State Government and the SA Salaried Medical Officers Association (SASMOA).

This agreement builds on significant investments and commitments the Malinauskas Government has already made in the public health system, including more than 600 new hospital beds and the recruitment of more than 2,700 additional health workers between March 2022 and March 2025.

This recruitment includes 646 extra doctors above attrition, more than six times the Government’s election commitment to recruit 100 extra doctors.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our public health doctors work exceptionally hard to care for South Australians and they deserve this fair and reasonable pay rise.

We committed to giving our public health doctors a real wage rise, and this agreement delivers on that.

Pleasingly, we have been able to deliver a real wage rise while also making sure we are able to continue to make investments to build a bigger health system for South Australians.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Doctors in the public health system work incredibly hard and this agreement delivers a real pay increase to our hard-working doctors.

Importantly, this agreement also focussed on the needs of junior doctors to ensure their pay is nationally competitive and so South Australia can continue to grow our medical workforce.

The Government thanks SASMOA and its leadership for working collaboratively and negotiating in good faith to get the best outcome for its members.

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Malinauskas Government is delivering a fair and reasonable pay rise to our doctors who work hard every day across our health system to care for South Australians.

The new agreement ensures a nationally competitive pay packet for South Australian doctors.

It also provides additional pay rises for junior doctors and senior registrars, greater certainty around working hours and employment conditions, and new incentives to attract and retain more doctors in our regions.