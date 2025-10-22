From port to pit: Tunnel Boring Machines arrive in Adelaide

Release date: 22/10/25

The first of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) components for South Australia’s biggest infrastructure project have arrived in Adelaide.

This marks a major milestone to deliver the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Government’s $15.4 billion non-stop North-South Corridor.

This shipment includes a massive TBM cutterhead delivered in five pieces, with the largest and heaviest centre section weighing around 175 tonnes and measuring 9 metres in diameter.

Once assembled it is approximately 15 metres in diameter, roughly the height of the AFL goalposts at the Adelaide Oval.

The components will be transported on Saturday night from Port Adelaide to the River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project Southern Precinct in Clovelly Park, requiring progressive road closures.

They will then be reassembled and commissioned ahead of tunnelling works starting in the second half of 2026.

The T2D Project is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments and is expected to support around 5,500 jobs per year during construction, with 90 per cent of labour hours undertaken by South Australians.

In total, three large-scale TBMs, each over 100 metres long, will be used to construct the twin 4.5-kilometre Southern Tunnels and twin 2.2-kilometre Northern Tunnels, as part of the $15.4 billion build.

Two TBMs will launch from the project’s Southern Precinct in Clovelly Park, while the third is set to launch from the Central North Precinct at Richmond, making the T2D Project an Australian first of three TBMs operating at the same time.

Once complete, the T2D Project will create a non-stop South Road, allowing motorists to bypass 21 sets of traffic lights and cut travel times by up to 40 minutes in peak traffic.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“This is an exciting step forward in building the non-stop South Road, which will create thousands of jobs, boost productivity and better connect communities in southwest Adelaide.

“This project is a clear demonstration of the Australian Government’s commitment, to deliver infrastructure that makes a real improvement in people’s lives.”

“From Sydney Metro, to Melbourne’s North East Link, and now here in Adelaide, TBMs are tunnelling through our major projects, creating world-class transport connections.

Attributable to SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Emily Bourke:

“The arrival of these first TBM components is more than just a delivery; it’s the next step in a project that will reshape South Australia’s transport future.

“The TBMs will be the largest infrastructure equipment in the state. Each will be approximately 100 metres in length and the cutterhead will be 15 metres tall.

“This colossal cargo made a safe voyage and now it’s time to make history underground.

“These machines will drive real progress, supporting local jobs and helping deliver a non-stop South Road that will reshape the way we move through Adelaide.”

Attributable to Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost:

“It’s really exciting to see the first TBM components arrive in Adelaide.

“This marks the beginning of a whole new chapter for South Australia’s largest infrastructure project.

“Once complete, the non-stop South Road project will allow motorists to bypass 21 sets of traffic lights between the River Torrens and Darlington, improving travel times for South Australian motorists by up to 40 minutes in peak hour traffic.

“This is part of a coordinated strategy to manage traffic in the southern suburbs, along with the recently opened Majors Road on-off ramps, and the tram overpasses, making commuting safer and more direct and returning local roads to locals."