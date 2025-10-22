Inkless Tattoo Removal Expands to Long Island with New Oceanside NY Clinic

Fast-growing national tattoo removal brand introduces advanced pico technology and $100 first session special

OCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inkless Tattoo Removal, a national leader in advanced tattoo removal services, has opened its newest clinic at 3000 Long Beach Rd, Suite #23, Oceanside, NY.

This marks Inkless’ fourth U.S. location since its founding just two years ago — a reflection of its rapid growth and mission to make premium, science-backed tattoo removal accessible nationwide.

Inkless sets a new industry benchmark by being the ONLY service provider using all three of the world’s most advanced pico lasers — Candela PicoWay®, Cutera Enlighten III®, and Helios 785 Pico® — expediting the tattoo removal process across all ink colors and skin tones.

“It’s great to be back on Long Island,” said Jeff Garnett, Co-Founder of Inkless Tattoo Removal. “My previous company, Clean Slate Laser, helped thousands of Long Islanders remove unwanted tattoos. Inkless takes that legacy to the next level with new technology and enhanced safety protocols.”

“Our goal is to deliver the future of laser tattoo removal through world-class systems, expert training, and proven results,” added Lorenzo Kunze, Co-Founder of Inkless and CEO of the International Laser Academy.

To celebrate the opening, Inkless is offering a $100 first session special (a $200–$400 value) with no contracts or obligations — giving clients the ability to experience their superior tattoo removal results firsthand.

Following its success in Denver, Manhattan, and Philadelphia, Inkless plans to open two more US clinics by the end of 2025, with long-term plans to expand to 30 major markets across the U.S. and Canada in 2026-2027.

“Our growth reflects the increasing demand for safe, effective, and high-quality tattoo removal,” said Garnett. “Inkless is proud to lead that movement.”

About Inkless Tattoo Removal

Inkless Tattoo Removal is a national brand specializing in custom tattoo removal protocols, advanced pico laser technology and professional clinical training. Founded by industry pioneers Jeff Garnett and Lorenzo Kunze, Inkless delivers flawless tattoo removal results in fewer sessions, providing a safe, effective, and scar-free experience.

Learn more at www.inklesstattooremoval.com or follow on Instagram @inkless.laser.

Media Contact:

Jeff Garnett, CEO & Co-Founder

📞 (914) 804-7689

📧 jeff@inklesstattooremoval.com

🌐 www.inklesstattooremoval.com

📸 Instagram: @inkless.laser

Inkless Tattoo Removal Experts

