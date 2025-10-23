PanBrain Launches LUME: A Portable NIR Device Designed to Support Mental Wellness

LUME uses near-infrared light to support brain metabolism and oxygenation, with early research suggesting benefits for cognitive function and mood regulation, without medication or apps. The company reports that early user feedback indicates potential improvements in sleep quality, focus, and daytime energy with consistent use.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PanBrain, a wellness technology company known for its research-driven approach, today announced the launch of LUME on Kickstarter — a new portable near-infrared (NIR) therapy device designed for short daily use, typically around eight minutes per session.“Our goal with LUME was to make light-based wellness technology accessible for everyday use — a simple, science-based way to support focus and relaxation,” said Dr. Yao, Founder at PanBrain and a Yale-trained researcher.According to the company, early user feedback suggests potential improvements in sleep quality, focus, and daytime energy after consistent use. Developed with input from researchers affiliated with Yale University, LUME is protected by multiple patents and represents several years of research into non-pharmaceutical approaches to mental wellness.LUME operates using near-infrared light, a non-invasive method being studied for its potential to support brain energy metabolism and oxygenation. While research in this field is still emerging, early findings suggest possible benefits for cognitive function and mood regulation — without medication or app dependency.The device features a single-button interface, built-in voice guidance, and up to two weeks of battery life per charge. It weighs under 400 grams and does not collect or store user data.PanBrain collaborates with hospitals and research institutions in China and abroad to explore non-invasive technologies for cognitive and emotional wellness. The company specializes in science-backed tools designed to enhance daily mental performance safely and conveniently.About PanBrainPanBrain is a wellness technology company developing non-invasive, science-based tools for cognitive and emotional health. Founded by a Yale-trained researcher, the company specializes in non-invasive brain-computer interface solutions that leverage cutting-edge neuroscience to enhance cognitive efficiency.

