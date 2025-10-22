Buyersagents.com.au launches to transform how Australians find trusted buyers agents and buy property

Eugene D'Hagé-Craig and Leon Hayes, Co-founders buyersagents.com.au

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new digital platform, buyersagents.com.au, has officially launched, connecting Australian property buyers with verified, high-performing buyers agents across the country.Built to bring transparency, trust, and technology to the property buying process, buyersagents.com.au gives buyers access to an open directory of licensed agents, market insights, and verified performance data. The goal is to help Australians make confident, informed decisions when choosing representation in a competitive real estate market.“Until now, buyers have had very little visibility into who the best agents actually are,” said Eugene D'Hagé-Craig, Co-Founder of buyersagents.com.au. “Our mission is to make it simple for anyone to find a trusted professional, compare their track record, and connect directly in one place.”For property buyers, buyersagents.com.au provides an independent, data-driven platform to research agents by location, speciality, and verified performance.For agents, the platform offers branded professional profiles, verified recognition among peers, and access to marketing tools that help them showcase expertise and connect with qualified buyers.“Our goal is to become the home of Australia’s buyers agent community,” D'Hagé-Craig said. “We’re building an ecosystem that empowers buyers and rewards agents who deliver results.”To further enhance transparency and recognise excellence, buyersagents.com.au has also introduced the Buyers Agents Quarterly Awards, an independent recognition program based on verified data and buyer feedback.The awards follow a consistent and transparent methodology designed to recognise excellence in the buyers’ agent industry. Agent performance is evaluated using a proprietary algorithm that considers verified client satisfaction, engagement levels, and overall market presence.Each quarter, agents are recognised for their performance within their state or region, providing buyers with a clear and credible view of Australia’s most trusted and effective buyers agents.While the Buyers Agents Quarterly Awards use a consistent scoring framework, all reviews are based on real buyer experiences. These reviews reflect individual journeys and circumstances, providing valuable, subjective insights that complement the data-driven evaluation.The platform is currently open for the next 30 days for buyers agents to join and create their free professional profiles before the full media and public launch in early December. This early access period allows agents to claim their profile, verify their credentials, and be included in the first release of the Buyers Agents Quarterly Awards.Buyersagents.com.au is backed by Australian technology pioneer Leon Hayes and his company Haystack Technologies, an Australian venture studio known for developing next-generation property and technology companies. “Haystack Technologies invests in digital products that combine user trust, data intelligence, and scalability,” said Hayes. “Buyersagents.com.au fits perfectly with that vision. We see strong potential in the Australian property market for an independent, technology-led platform that supports both buyers and agents.”The initial investment will accelerate development and marketing, positioning buyersagents.com.au as the trusted national hub for buyers agents and property buyers alike.With the growing presence of professional buyers agents across Australia’s major cities and regional markets, buyersagents.com.au arrives at a pivotal time for the industry. The platform helps buyers navigate the market with confidence while elevating professional standards and accountability.“Property buyers deserve the same level of transparency that sellers already have,” Hayes said. “We are building the future of how Australians buy property, directly with a buyers agent, ensuring they are informed, connected, and protected.”About buyersagents.com.auBuyersagents.com.au is Australia’s independent platform for connecting property buyers with trusted and verified buyers agents. The platform empowers consumers to research, compare, and connect with agents based on verified data and performance, while providing agents with tools to build credibility, gain recognition, and grow their business.

