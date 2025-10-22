NETSTAR LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE TO COMMENCE FEATURES ON TIPS FOR PAINTING SYDNEY HOMES

Netstar Lifestyle Magazine Roberts Trading Pty Ltd

Netstar confirmed to Metrocities Media that they will shortly commence feature posts that focus on tips for painting the interior and exterior of homes.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netstar Digital's online magazine run features on all lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest from readers on the latest trends in the best practices for painting Sydney homes has grown and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on all matters related to this. The team at Netstar Lifestyle Magazine have had a long relationship with leading Sydney based paining company Roberts Trading Pty Ltd and they have kindly offered expert insight on technical matters relating to these featured posts. You can learn more about them by visiting their website here: https://robertstrading.com.au Stephen Francis, Content Editor of Netstar Digital said this in her interview with Metrocities Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The magazine has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Netstar Lifestyle MagazineNetstar Digital Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Netstar Digital Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://www.netstar.com.au

