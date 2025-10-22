National Thoroughbred Week Opens Doors Across Australia and New Zealand, Showcasing Life Behind the Track

National Thoroughbred Week

National Week of Behind-the-Scenes Access Launches Across Australia

NEUTRAL BAY, NEW SOUTH WALES (NSW), AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the thunder of The Everest to the tradition of the Melbourne Cup, Thoroughbreds capture national attention every spring. But behind the racetrack lies another world one of care, community, and passion.This November, Australians are invited to step inside that world for the first-ever National Thoroughbred Week , running from 20–24 November 2025. The nationwide event will open the gates to more than 70 locations across every state, offering the public a rare opportunity to visit real training stables, breeding farms, and aftercare centres that care for these magnificent horses.Visitors can meet a Thoroughbred, tour facilities, and learn from the people who dedicate their lives to raising, training, and rehoming them.“Everyone will be able to enjoy it,” says legendary trainer Gai Waterhouse, who is opening her Randwick stables as part of the initiative. “People can step into our world and see how we care for these wonderful equines from the young to the old. Families that come to National Thoroughbred Week will be able to learn something about our industry.”Steve Grant of Silverdale Farm agrees. “The moment people walk in, they realize it’s not what they imagined,” he said. “They see the facilities, the way the horses live, the care they get and it changes their view.”At Silverdale, everything is designed with the horse’s wellbeing in mind from natural paddocks and shade to layouts that keep horses and handlers safe. “If I had to come back as an animal, I’d be a Thoroughbred,” Grant adds.Australia Opens Its GatesNational Thoroughbred Week will see major racing and breeding names open their doors to the public. A national map of participating venues is available at www.thoroughbredweek.com.au Entry is free, but bookings are essential to manage capacity.Spotlight on Key StatesNew South Wales will take a leading role, with more than 20 confirmed venues including Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott Racing, Chris Waller Racing, Coolmore Australia, Arrowfield Stud, and Newgate Farm. Community initiatives such as HorseAid and the Racing Australia Equine Genetics Research Centre will also open their doors to showcase their welfare and scientific work.Victoria will host over a dozen sites, from Flemington Racecourse and Ciaron Maher Racing Ballarat, to renowned breeding farms such as Godolphin Northwood Park, Yulong, Swettenham, and Rosemont Stud. Visitors can learn about equine healthcare, retraining, and the daily rhythm of elite racing operations.Queensland’s lineup includes the Gold Coast Turf Club, Brisbane Racing Club – Eagle Farm, and therapy programs like Racing Hearts. Events range from racetrack tours and equine-assisted therapy sessions to school engagement programs introducing students to equine careers.South Australia and Tasmania are proudly joining the initiative, with Cornerstone Stud, Tzaferis Racing, and Armidale Stud confirmed as key hosts. In Western Australia, respected trainers Julie Clements and Aaron Mitchell will open their Ascot facilities, showcasing their dedication to horse welfare and training excellence.An Industry UnitedModelled after successful programs overseas, National Thoroughbred Week represents a united industry effort to promote transparency, accessibility, and public connection.“Racing is and should be an industry for everyone,” says Claudia Miller of Yulong Stud. “This initiative gives everyday Australians the opportunity to ask questions and see how Thoroughbreds are really cared for beyond the racetrack.”Book Your VisitA full list of participating venues and event details can be found at www.thoroughbredweek.com.au Bookings are free but required to secure a spot.

