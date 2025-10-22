BOC Sciences Integrates Its Glycan Technique Portfolio Into a New Hub

BOC Sciences recently launched its new Glycan Portal aimed at improving the research, development, and commercialization of the newest findings on glycoscience.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glycans are now understood to be critical to the function of most biological processes, playing a pivotal role in areas from immune response and cell-to-cell communication to disease pathology. Challenges in their synthesis and analysis, however, have impeded progress in relevant therapeutic development.The new BOC Sciences Glycan Portal is intended to be a one-stop shop to address these challenges. It provides the research community with:· A Complete Portfolio of High-Quality Reagents: Including a diverse array of N-glycans, O-glycans, lipopolysaccharides (LPS), and labeled glycans, crucial for fundamental research and drug discovery.· Full-Spectrum Glycosylation Services : A complete suite of custom solutions from glycan synthesis and engineering to protein, lipid, and peptide conjugation.The Scientific Community’s Toolbox is OpenFor the scientists who want to exploit the unique properties of glycans, this new gateway provides a high-quality and robust new toolkit that will take them from early research right through to process development and production scale-up. The powerful toolkit provides a variety of techniques, including:· Glycan Modification and Functionalization· Glycoconjugate Synthesis· Glycan Profile & Analytics· Glycan EngineeringBuilt on BOC Sciences' profound scientific background and extensive experience in flexible, custom solutions, this platform guarantees end-to-end packages. Whether a project demands fine modification for specific structures or requires the production of glycans on an industrial scale, BOC Sciences is able to offer clients satisfying results."By consolidating our expertise into this new portal, we are empowering our clients to overcome the significant synthetic and engineering challenges in glycobiology. Our goal is to be their reliable partner, providing not just materials, but the sophisticated custom solutions needed to bring advanced therapeutics to market faster," said a Senior Research Director at BOC Sciences.The Glycan Portal is now open for all. BOC Sciences invites the scientific community to explore it and learn more about how these comprehensive solutions can help their projects achieve lift-off.About BOC SciencesBOC Sciences is a renowned company in the field of glycoscience. It specializes in the synthesis, engineering, and conjugation of glycans and provides superior quality glycan reagents. Its newly-launched Glycan Portal assembles all the resources needed to facilitate innovative research in biomarker discovery, ADC conjugation, glycan-based therapeutics, and diagnostic assay development.

