D. Michael Dunavant Sworn in to Serve Again as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee

Memphis, TN – Michael Dunavant was sworn in on October 10, 2025, as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. In a brief ceremony, U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris administered the oath of office at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Memphis.

Dunavant was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on June 30, 2025, and was confirmed by the United States Senate on October 7, 2025. Dunavant is currently serving for the second time as the Presidentially Appointed, Senate Confirmed United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee. In that role, he is the 50th and 54th person to serve as the chief federal prosecutor and legal representative of the United States for the 22 counties and approximately 1.6 million citizens of West Tennessee. Mr. Dunavant is the first person to serve the district twice as the Presidential appointee, having previously served as U.S. Attorney from 2017–2021 during the first Trump administration.

“I want to thank President Trump for nominating and appointing me serve in this important role again, and I am appreciative of Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty for their strong support during the confirmation process. Because I have previously served in this role, I am fully prepared to immediately carry out the priorities of the Department of Justice in West Tennessee and to faithfully execute and enforce the laws of Congress. Together with the dedicated professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners, we will make Memphis and West Tennessee safe again by pursuing justice for victims, imposing consequences for criminals, upholding and promoting respect for the rule of law, supporting law enforcement, protecting the United States Treasury, and delivering better public safety outcomes for our citizens. I am glad to be back and ready to get to work.”

In addition to his service as the U.S. Attorney, Mr. Dunavant has served as the Deputy Executive Director of Legal Services & Policy for the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference from 2023-2025; the Chief Investigative Counsel for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Division of Investigations from 2021-2023; and the elected District Attorney General for the 25th Judicial District of Tennessee, where he served as the chief state criminal prosecutor for Lauderdale, Tipton, Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy counties in West Tennessee from 2006-2017. Prior to his service as District Attorney, Mr. Dunavant was a partner in the law firm of Carney, Wilder & Dunavant in Ripley, Tennessee.

A native of Ripley, Mr. Dunavant holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a Doctor of Jurisprudence Degree with honors from the University of Mississippi at Oxford. He has been practicing law in Tennessee since 1995.