Apollo Turfstorm: An Al-Powered Robot for Year-Round Yard Mastery

One robot for all seasons — mowing, snow clearing, and leaf collection made effortless with power and precision.

IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Apollo Turfstorm Smart Garden Management Robot is officially announced. Combining AI visual navigation, RTK precision positioning, and a modular operation system, this product provides comprehensive solutions for lawn care, snow removal, and multi-scenario yard management. Thanks to its modular design, users can effortlessly switch between multiple operation modes — such as mowing, snow blowing, leaf collection, loading, and towing — achieving versatile functionality. Apollo Turfstorm will be coming soon on Kickstarter The Apollo Turfstorm is equipped with RTK and AI visual recognition systems, enabling precise positioning without boundary wires or base stations. Using deep learning algorithms, it can identify work boundaries, obstacles, and off-limit areas. Even in complex terrains or weak-signal environments, it maintains centimeter-level navigation accuracy for autonomous operation.In winter snow-blowing mode, the AI-powered multi-sensor system detects snow depth, density, and weight, and adjusts the auger and snow-thrower speed accordingly. Its dual-motor independent drive architecture ensures efficient coordination of cutting, conveying, and throwing, capable of clearing snow up to approximately 50 cm (20 in) deep and throwing it as far as 20 m (65 ft).During summer mowing, the brushless, high-speed variable-frequency dual-motor system paired with wear-resistant alloy steel blades handles dense weeds and small shrubs up to 20 mm (0.8 in) in diameter. Its 80 cm (31.5 in) cutting width and efficient discharge system allow coverage of lawns up to 10,000 m² (107,600 ft²). The electric adjustable deck can be set from 10–110 mm (0.4–4.3 in) to suit different grass types and terrains. The removable 2880 Wh high-capacity battery supports hot-swappable operation for up to 6 hours and can also serve as a portable power source for outdoor devices. Wireless charging enables automatic return for recharging when the battery is low.Featuring an all-wheel drive high-torque system and high-traction off-road tires with a low-center-of-gravity chassis, the Apollo Turfstorm delivers strong towing capability and supports multiple modular operations. It can handle slopes up to 45° (100%) and perform on-the-spot turns, maintaining stability on uneven terrain.The product has also undergone independent third-party testing and received positive feedback from reviewers on Youtube regarding its functionality and reliability."With Apollo Turfstorm, we aim to make garden management more efficient," said the CEO of Apollo Turfstorm. "Our modular design and AI navigation system are intended to improve operational efficiency and versatility in year-round yard care."Looking ahead, Apollo Turfstorm will continue exploring and developing solutions to provide smarter management for gardens and estates, making year-round yard maintenance easier.For more information and product details, visit the official website

