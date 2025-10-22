Bowhead Corp Expands Australian Offering with Launch of Bowhead Era Wheelchair in Partnership with Push Mobility

Bowhead Corp partners with Push Mobility to debut the Era Wheelchair in Australia, redefining performance and independence.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowhead Corp, a global leader in adaptive mobility innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the Bowhead Era Wheelchair in the Australian market. This expansion comes as part of the company’s continued partnership with Push Mobility, a trusted reseller and community advocate for adaptive mobility solutions across Australia.Having successfully introduced the Bowhead Adventure-E Bikes into Australia through Push Mobility, Bowhead Corp is excited to further enhance its product offering with the Era — a sleek, innovative carbon fiber wheelchair designed to deliver maximum performance, comfort, and independence.“The Era represents our commitment to creating products that empower individuals to live without limits,” said Dean Miller, EVP of Marketing and Sales/CRO of Bowhead Corp. “Push Mobility has been an outstanding partner in bringing our adaptive bikes to riders across Australia, and we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership by adding the Bowhead Era to their lineup.”The Bowhead Era is engineered to meet the demands of modern life, offering a unique blend of durability, agility, and style. With Push Mobility’s deep-rooted presence in the Australian adaptive community, Bowhead Corp is confident that the Era will make a meaningful impact on the lives of wheelchair users nationwide.“At Push, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Bowhead team to bring the groundbreaking Bowhead Era wheelchair to Australia. As everyday users of adaptive equipment ourselves, we know just how exceptional this chair is and the difference it will make for so many” said Grant Allen, South Australia State Manager of Push Mobility. “Our mission has always been to help people and deliver the very best in adaptive mobility — and the Era fits perfectly alongside Bowhead’s renowned adaptive bikes. We couldn’t be more excited to make this innovation available to Australian users.”The Bowhead Era Wheelchair will be available in Australia through Push Mobility beginning October 21st. Demonstrations will take place on Wednesday, October 22 in Sydney Tuesday, October 28 in Melbourne ; and Thursday, October 30 in Adelaide About Bowhead CorpBowhead Corp is a global leader in adaptive mobility solutions, known for designing high-performance wheelchairs and adaptive bikes that empower individuals to push boundaries and live actively.About Push MobilityPush Mobility is Australia’s leading provider of adaptive mobility equipment, dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to live with greater accessibility, independence, and quality of life. Proudly owned and operated by individuals with lived experience.

