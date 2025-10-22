America Mortgages, a U.S. Subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group, Closes Asset-Based Loan in Beverly Hills for Entrepreneur

Unlocking U.S. real estate equity for global investors through creative, fast asset-based lending solutions.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , the U.S.-based subsidiary of international real estate financing leader Global Mortgage Group (GMG), has successfully closed a high-value, real estate asset-based loan on a luxury property in Beverly Hills. The transaction was completed on behalf of a French national residing in Monaco, who originally acquired the estate in an all-cash purchase for $27 million.The borrower, a high-net-worth entrepreneur, sought capital to fund the strategic acquisition of a competing logistics firm in Dubai as part of a larger expansion initiative. America Mortgages structured and executed the asset-backed financing in record time, unlocking liquidity from the U.S. real estate asset without traditional income verification or local credit history requirements.“This deal highlights what sets us apart in the market,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. “Our ability to offer creative, asset-based lending solutions to foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates—regardless of where they live or work—means we can move quickly where traditional lenders can’t. This was a strategic financing play, and we’re proud to be part of our client’s global growth story.”A Global Lending Leader for Cross-Border Real Estate FinancingWith its headquarters in Singapore and a presence in over 12 countries, Global Mortgage Group is a recognized leader in cross-border mortgage lending. The company specializes in helping international clients secure financing for U.S. and global property acquisitions and equity release when traditional banks fall short.Its U.S. subsidiary, America Mortgages, is a direct lender that focuses exclusively on non-resident and U.S. expat borrowers, offering a full suite of financing solutions ranging from DSCR loans for real estate investors to large balance bridge loans up to $100 million. Their proprietary underwriting process is designed to work seamlessly with complex borrower profiles—whether the client is self-employed, holding global income, or residing in a low-tax jurisdiction.Unlocking U.S. Real Estate Equity for Global InvestorsThis recent Beverly Hills transaction underscores America Mortgages’ unique value proposition: giving international borrowers access to U.S. real estate equity through streamlined, asset-focused underwriting.By leveraging its global network of lenders and investors, along with its deep experience in high-value property financing, America Mortgages enables clients to:- Tap into equity from U.S. real estate for business expansion, portfolio diversification, or personal liquidity- Secure fast funding for time-sensitive transactions- Bypass traditional lending roadblocks such as foreign income verification or U.S. credit history requirements“Our clients aren’t just looking for a loan—they’re looking for a partner who understands the nuances of international lending,” added Chadwick. “Whether it’s a $500,000 investment condo in Miami or a $50 million luxury estate in California, we bring certainty, speed, and discretion to every transaction.”About Global Mortgage Group and America MortgagesFounded to meet the growing demand for global mortgage financing, Global Mortgage Group (GMG) has become one of the world’s most trusted names in international real estate lending. With a suite of products designed for foreign nationals, U.S. expats, and globally mobile individuals, GMG provides solutions where banks hesitate—offering speed, flexibility, and expertise in every deal.America Mortgages—GMG’s U.S. lending division—is the only platform dedicated exclusively to providing mortgage financing to non-resident investors and expatriates purchasing or refinancing U.S. property. As both a direct lender and international mortgage brokerage, the firm has access to a broad array of products tailored to the needs of global borrowers.For more information or to inquire about international or U.S. mortgage options, visit: www.americamortgages.com

