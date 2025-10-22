Eonian® Unveils Category-Defining Serum Powered by Microsphere Delivery Technology for Deeper Absorption

Ethereal Effect Serum Ethereal Effect Serum Dropper

Eonian® Skincare launches Ethereal Effect, a first-of-its-kind 7-ingredient clean serum using microsphere technology for deep hydration & skin barrier health.

This is the next era of clean innovation - where less isn't a limitation, it's precision.” — Danielle Ruess, Founder, CEO

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eonian Skincare, the indie brand focused on skin health for women and men over 40, today announced the launch of Ethereal Effect, a finishing serum featuring a new microsphere technology and just seven clean, high-performing ingredients that gives skin an instant, real-life filter—no shimmer, silicone or dimethicone - and longer-term skin barrier health benefits.At the heart of Ethereal Effect lies a delivery system developed from sodium hyaluronate and glucomannan, a prebiotic. These microspheres are dehydrated and cross-linked, allowing them to penetrate the upper layers of the epidermis and then expand as they absorb water from the skin’s surface. The result:-Instant and long-lasting hydration-Visible plumping-Smoother, more elastic skin texture-All day, dewy, natural glow-Over time, a stronger, healthier skin barrier“This is the next era of clean innovation—where less isn’t a limitation, it’s precision,” said Danielle Ruess, Founder, CEO, Eonian Skincare. “By combining seven ingredients proven to improve the skin barrier with microsphere technology, Ethereal Effect delivers the kind of hydration and radiance that once required multiple steps. Just apply 2-3 drops before or after your moisturizer, or on bare skin, for a healthy glow and all-day hydration.”Unlike traditional serums that rely on dimethicone or larger molecule hyaluronic acid for instant gratification, Ethereal Effect leverages the hygroscopic nature of microsphere technology to deliver both immediate and cumulative benefits. With its clean composition and advanced delivery system, Ethereal Effect represents Eonian’s commitment to purposeful simplicity—effective, science-backed skincare that supports the skin’s natural function.The minimalist formula includes just seven clinically-backed ingredients: Squalane, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Trihydroxystearin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glucomannan, and Dipalmitoyl Hydroxyproline. Together, they deliver intense moisture, support collagen synthesis, and promote smoother, more supple skin—all while remaining vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA.AvailabilityEthereal Effect will be available for preorder beginning Nov 1, 2025, with full retail availability November 20, 2025. Eonian products are currently available at www.eonianskincare.com and Amazon. For more information, please visit the website and connect with Eonian on Instagram or TikTok @eonian_skincare.About EonianEonian, meaning ageless and enduring, was founded on the belief that skin deserves care tailored to its journey. Designed for the evolving needs of men and women over 40, Eonian’s formulas focus on skin-barrier health, collagen support, and clean, effective ingredients. Each product is vegan, Leaping Bunny Certified, and proudly made in the USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.